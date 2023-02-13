Nicola Bulley, 45, was last seen walking her springer spaniel Willow alongside the River Wyre at around 9.20am on Friday morning (January 27).

She had just dropped off her daughters, aged six and nine, at the local school in the village.

Ms Bulley’s phone was found, apparently still engaged on a work call, on a park bench nearby, along with the harness and lead for her dog.

Mounted police took part in a search for missing mum Nicola Bulley in Knott End-on-Sea (Credit: Danny Lawson/PA Wire)

The dog running loose alerted a member of the public and police were called, but despite a huge search, no trace of Ms Bulley has been found.

Lancashire Police believe the mortgage adviser could have fallen into the river during her walk.

Officers on Monday (February 13) continued to search the water, heading towards Morecambe Bay, with mounted police also taking part in the search in Knott End.

Police were also spotted patrolling Wyreside Farm Park Caravan park.

Ms Bulley was last seen walking her springer spaniel Willow alongside the River Wyre (Credit: Danny Lawson/PA Wire)

“This will be part of the patrols we are carrying out to support the local community and businesses,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.

Wyre Council also confirmed they had removed parish councillors’ contact details after several received “vile” telephone calls following Ms Bulley’s disappearance.

Coun Michael Vincent, Leader of Wyre Council, said: “We appreciate the emotional gravity of the situation, however we will not tolerate any form of abuse of any of our Elected Members of Wyre Borough Council or any of the town and parish councils within our borders or our staff.

Lancashire Police believe the mortgage adviser could have fallen into the river during her walk (Credit: Danny Lawson/PA Wire)

“The community has shown great strength and resilience during the investigation and we urge everyone to continue to show compassion and empathy.

“It is a shame that we have had to take this step at such a difficult time and appropriate steps are being taken to ensure that residents are still able to contact their Elected representatives.”

Wyre Council said they would log any reports of abuse and forward them to Lancashire Police.

The force previously warned members of the public not to “take the law into their own hands” and not to direct online abuse at people connected to the investigation.

Anyone with information should call 101, quoting log 0565 of January 30 (Credit: Peter Byrne/PA Wire)

Superintendent Sally Riley said: “We will not tolerate online abuse of anyone, including innocent witnesses, members of the family and friends, of local businesses, or of criminal damage or burglary.

“We will be taking a strong line on that, as you would expect.”

Private security firm Spencer Sutcliffe Security later offered their services to the residents of St Michael's on Wyre following recent anti-social behaviour incidents.

The firm was approached by residents after they Were plagued by swarms of TikToker’s and Youtubers who hoped to make content around Ms Bulley’s disappearance.

The firm’s owner, Spencer Sutcliffe, said: “I’ll pay the staff out of my own pocket, and we’re just going to try and give the residents a bit of reassurance that there’s people out there looking after them.”

Anyone with information should call 101, quoting log 0565 of January 30.

For immediate call 999.

