Appeal to find Preston taxi driver who may be key witness in police investigation
An appeal has been launched to find a Preston taxi driver who could be a witness in a police investigation.
A man used a taxi to travel from Preston city centre to an address in White Moss Close, Whitestake, in the early hours of Saturday morning (December 3).
Detectives on Wednesday (December 7) launched an appeal to trace the taxi driver who may be a witness in a police investigation.
Officers also released a CCTV image of the vehicle in the hopes the driver would recognise their car.
“We are looking to trace the driver merely as a witness and we think the vehicle in the picture is the taxi used,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.
No further details were released about the investigation.
If you were the driver or have any information that might be of use to the investigation team, call 101 or email [email protected] quoting log LC-20221205-0412.