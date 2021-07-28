Another of Lancashire's most wanted men captured in South Lancashire

Robert Towers - who failed to appear at Preston Magistrates Court in connection with the theft of a CCTV camera - has handed himself in, police said.

The 39-year-old, from Bamber Bridge, is due to appear before Preston Magistrates Court today (July 28).

Officers said his arrest is the most recent victory in Operation Hunter - an operation which targets some of the county's most wanted offenders trying to evade justice.

It comes after Adam Bhamji, who was wanted on recall to prison since last year, was arrested on on Saturday (July 25).

The 38-year-old was also wanted in connection with an assault on a 16-year-old boy and his father in Bamber Bridge on May 23, 2020.

He was sentenced in December 2015 to 10 years for aggravated burglary and assault, and released April 27 on licence.

Wanted man Robert Towers (pictured) has been caught. (Credit: Lancashire Police)

Bhamji, from Farrington Moss, will now serve the remainder of his 10 year sentence in jail.

He has also been bailed in relation to allegations of assault and will be spoken to at a later date in connection with these offences.

"We have made more than 50 arrests in the South division since the campaign started earlier this month and we now need your help to find others trying to evade capture," a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.

"Two down, three to go, here are the most wanted faces in South Lancashire - do you know where they are?"

