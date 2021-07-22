These are the five most wanted men in Preston, Leyland and Chorley

Lancashire Police launched Operation Hunter which targets some of the county's most wanted offenders earlier this month.
They have made 53 arrests since the campaign started and they now need your help to find others who are trying to evade capture.
These are this week's top five wanted faces in South Lancashire - do you know where they are?
Quote log number 0529 of July 20th for any sightings.
It is thanks to our loyal readers that we can continue to provide the trusted news, analysis and insight that matters to you.
For unlimited access to our unrivalled local reporting, you can take out a subscription HERE and help support the work of our dedicated team of reporters.
1. Kian Lowe
Lowe is wanted in connection with a robbery which took place in Preston last week.
The 19-year-old is wanted by police after they were called to reports of a disturbance on Aqueduct Street shortly after midnight on July 12.
Lowe, previously of Beckett court, Preston is described as being 5ft 11in tall, with ginger hair. He usually has a beard, police said.
He has links to Plungington and Preston City Centre.
Anybody who sees him, or has information about where he may be, is asked to email [email protected] or call 101.
2. Adam Yusif Bhamji
Bhamji remains one of the most wanted individuals in Leyland, police said.
The 38-year-old is wanted on recall to prison in connection with an assault on a 16-year-old boy and his father. The incident happened on a car park in between Ellen Street and St Mary’s Road, Bamber Bridge, on May 23, 2020. Bhamji, who also uses the last name Birch, is described as around 5ft 8in tall, of medium build, with short dark hair. He also has multiple tribal tattoos on his arms, back and neck.
He was sentenced in December 2015 for ten years for Aggravated Burglary and Assault, and released on licence. Bhamji, previously of Morley Croft, Leyland is now wanted on recall to prison after it is suspected he has breached the terms of his release. Anyone who sees Bhamji should not approach him but contact police immediately. For immediate sightings of Bhamji, call 999.
Anyone with information can contact 101 or email [email protected] lancashire.police.uk.
3. Leroy Allen
Wanted in connection with a robbery which happened over the weekend.
The 34-year-old is wanted by police after they were called to reports of a disturbance on Blackpool Road shortly before 11pm on July 18.
Allen, who is from the Ribbleton area of Preston, is described as being 5ft 7in tall, of medium build with short cropped dark hair and numerous tattoos and scars, including one on his neck. He has links to multiple areas across Preston. Anybody who sees him, or has information about where he may be, is asked to email [email protected] or call 101.
4. Michael McGarry
Wanted after failing to appear at Preston Magistrates Court. The 41-year-old is wanted on warrant in connection with possession of a controlled Class A drug.
McGarry, of Grisedale Place, Chorley is described as being 5ft 6in tall, with short cropped ginger hair and blue eyes. He has a small tattoo dot near his right thumb. He has links to Chorley and Preston.
Anybody who sees him, or has information about where he may be, is asked to email [email protected] or call 101.