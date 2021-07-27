One of Lancashire's most wanted men finally arrested after being stopped on M5

Yusif Bhamji - who also uses the last name Birch - was wanted on recall to prison after being suspected of breaching the terms of his release.

Officers also wanted to speak to the 38-year-old in connection with an assault on a 16-year-old boy and his father.

The incident occurred In a car park in between Ellen Street and St Mary's Road, Bamber Bridge, on May 23, 2020.

Bhamji was finally caught after he was spotted travelling in a vehicle on the M5 on Saturday afternoon (July 24).

"The vehicle was stopped by our colleagues at West Mercia Police who arrested Bhamji before he was brought back to Lancashire yesterday," a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.

He was sentenced in December 2015 to 10 years for aggravated burglary and assault, and released April 27 on licence.

Yusif Bhamji (pictured) was wanted on recall to prison after being suspected of breaching the terms of his release. (Credit: Lancashire Police)

Bhamj will now serve the remainder of his 10 year sentence in jail.

He has also been bailed in relation to allegations of assault and will be spoken to at a later date in connection with these offences.

Bhamji was located as part of Operation Hunter which targets some of the county's most wanted offenders.

