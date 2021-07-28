Stones thrown at man in 'racially aggravated assault' in Chorley

The incident occurred in Seymour Street at around 9.30pm on Saturday, June 5.

The victim said he was racially abused after being pelted with stones.

Officers would now like to speak to multiple people in connection with the attack.

If you recognise any of the people in the CCTV images, call 101 or email [email protected] quoting log number 0492 of June 6.

