Stones thrown at man in 'racially aggravated assault' in Chorley

A man said he had stones thrown at him after being racially abused in Chorley, prompting police to launch a CCTV appeal.

By Sean Gleaves
Wednesday, 28th July 2021, 1:24 pm
Updated Wednesday, 28th July 2021, 1:28 pm

The incident occurred in Seymour Street at around 9.30pm on Saturday, June 5.

The victim said he was racially abused after being pelted with stones.

Officers would now like to speak to multiple people in connection with the attack.

If you recognise any of the people in the CCTV images, call 101 or email [email protected] quoting log number 0492 of June 6.

Do you recognise these people? Police would like to identify them in connection with a racially aggravated assault in Chorley. (Credit: Lancashire Police)