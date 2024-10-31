22-year-old charged with multiple offences following string of burglaries and car thefts across South Ribble

A 22-year-old man has been charged with multiple offences following a string of burglaries and car thefts across South Ribble.

Bradley Halford, 22, of no fixed address has been charged with three counts of burglary, three counts of attempted burglary, two counts of theft of a motor vehicle and three counts of possession with intent to supply a Class A and B drug.

He is due to appear in court today.
He is due to appear in court today. | Pacemaker

They relate to incidents between October 19 and 22 in the Bamber Bridge and Leyland areas.

A spokesperson for the police said: “We have charged a man with multiple offences following a string of burglaries and car thefts across South Ribble.

“Following numerous enquires by the South Residential Burglary Team, a 22-year-old man was arrested yesterday.”

Preston Magistrates' Court.
Preston Magistrates' Court. | Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Operation Defender is a force-wide campaign that aims to combat residential burglary with support from Lancashire's Police and Crime Commissioner Clive Grunshaw.

He has been remanded into custody and will appear before Preston Magistrates Court today.

