2 . Jordan Wright and Kert Birtwistle

Kert Birtwistle (left) Jordan Wright (right) were jailed after raping and sexually assaulting a number of children in Lancashire. The offences took place mainly in Preston between 2009 and 2013 and involved seven victims – boys and girls - who were all under 13 years old. Wright, 30, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to 18 charges including rape and sexual assault. He was sentenced to 16 years and two months in prison. Birtwistle, 29, of Bright Street, Blackpool, was found guilty of 14 counts including rape and sexual assault. He was jailed for 12 years. | Lancashire Police