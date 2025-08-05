Mum and girlfriend of tragic Kiena Dawes' abusive ex-partner Ryan Wellings arrested
Ryan Wellings, 31, was jailed for six and a half years in January for assaulting and coercing Kiena Dawes, who took her life on the railway in Garstang in 2022.
The mother-of-one left a note claiming he was a "monster" who had attacked her physically and emotionally for more than two years.
Lancashire Police said 52-year-old Lisa Green - Wellings' mother - and 28-year-old Emma Croft - his girlfriend - have been arrested on suspicion of committing an act with intent to pervert the course of public justice.
During Wellings' trial, it was revealed that police were investigating whether his mother and Ms Croft allegedly "coached" him on how to give evidence during his six-week trial at Preston Crown Court.
While he was entitled to speak to family and friends, he was not legally allowed to discuss his case with them.
Lancashire Police confirmed the two women were arrested on February 26 and have since been "released under investigation while enquiries continue". Wellings was interviewed under caution at prison on April 10.
During the trial, lead prosecutor Paul Greaney KC said there had been reports of Wellings talking about the case with both women while he was on remand at HMP Preston.
A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said: “A 28-year-old woman from Blackpool and a 52-year-old woman from Bispham were arrested on suspicion of committing an act / series of acts with intent to pervert the course of public justice.
“The women have been released under investigation while enquiries continue.
“A 31-year-old man of no fixed address was interviewed under caution on suspicion of committing an act / series of acts with intent to pervert the course of public justice.
“He remains in the custody of the prison service while enquiries continue.”
'Monster'
The trial heard Wellings - who was found not guilty of manslaughter - had "swept Miss Dawes off her feet" when they met in 2020.
But he was frequently violent, punching, strangling and dragging her to the floor.
The assault charge referred to when, two weeks before Ms Dawes' death, Wellings slammed a door into her head at their flat in Fleetwood, knocking her unconscious and leaving her covered in blood.
The attack happened in the presence of their screaming baby daughter.
Miss Dawes left a note on her mobile phone detailing more abusive incidents during their relationship, describing Wellings as a "bully".
Her brother told the trial: "The world now knows what a monster he is."