Coercive boyfriend Ryan Wellings proposes to new girlfriend from prison
Ryan Wellings, 30, from Bispham, who was found not guilty last month of the manslaughter of Kiena Dawes, 23, who prosecutors claimed killed herself after a campaign of domestic violence.
The landscape gardener, who denied all charges was found guilty of assault and coercive and controlling behaviour between January 2020 and July 2022 after a seven week trial at Preston Crown Court and was sentenced to six years and an additional six months for an assault on a friend.
He is currently serving his time at HMP Preston.
Reading out his sentence Judge Robert Altham said that there was no prospect of a sentence other than immediate custody as he posed ‘a clear danger to any partner in the future’.
Kiena - a 23-year-old Fleetwood hairdresser, took her own life on a railway line in July 2022 after suffering years of domestic and physical abuse by Mr Wellings, leaving a note claiming he had "murdered her".
According to the MailOnline friends of his current girlfriend Emma Croft, 28, say Wellings made his proposal in a letter he left with his mum before the conviction.
She has reportedly told them she accepted the proposal and will ‘stick by’ him until his release.
One friend told the outlet that ‘She (Emma) keeps telling everyone they don’t really know the real Ryan, but she’s in complete denial,’ while another added that she was ‘completely in thrall’.
They told the news outlet: “She’s got this fairytale view of him, but it’s caused so much bad feeling in Blackpool.”
Emma also parted ways with her former employers at The Powder Room beauty salon in Bispham.
Last month the business posted on their social media that she no longer worked for them.
The post read: ““PLEASE READ.
“In regards to recent media coverage, we would like to inform our clients that Emma Croft no longer works at the Powder Room.
“We ask that others are kind and respectful to all staff who work hard to make our salon an inviting place and have nothing to do with the situation that has arisen.
“Police are aware of recent media comments and are staying in close contact with the salon.
“Thank you.”
Both Emma and Ryan Welling’s mum Lisa Green, are currently under investigation for allegedly coaxing him during his trial.