Council told Clitheroe Market revamp requires another £100k worth of funding
and live on Freeview channel 276
Council documents have revealed that a further £100,000 will be required for the revamp of a Lancashire town’s market.
Clitheroe Market has been set for a series of improvements and renovations over the past year with Ribble Valley Council having an original budget of £150,000.
Despite this, damaged areas of the market’s bullring have meant that costs have now risen to £250,000 as funding is needed for repairs.
Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone.
Leader of Clitheroe Council, Mark French said: “The original plans from last year that were agreed included extra cabins, a central area and the whole bullring was going to be refurbished.
“From what I saw from the new plans, it looked like half of that was going to be changed despite limited consultation.”
The extra money is expected to come from the town's UK Shared Prosperity Fund grant of £1.96m.
In a report to councillors, the council’s economic development director Nicola Hopkins said the bullring area's sand base was not designed for modern usage, as it made the paving slabs ‘more susceptible to damage when overran by vehicles’.
The report went on to say how the market’s flagstones were to be replaced with resin-bound paving and that one of the casual stalls would be relocated to ‘form more of a circular format’.
Mark said: “I appreciate the time constraints on this project and as a Clitheroe town councillor, doing the right things for Clitheroe has always been my aim.”
The Local Democracy Reporting Service said the original budget for the project, which will also see the creation of new stalls and steam cleaning of areas of the market, was approved in April
Councillors are expected to approve a request to put the funding plans before the policy and finance committee meeting on 18 June.
Ribble Valley Councillor, Kieren Spencer said: “The council has consulted with residents, traders, and other stakeholders, uncovering some unexpected elements that may require additional funding.
“This redevelopment is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and it is crucial to get it right for both customers and traders.”
Why not follow our East Lancashire Facebook Page for more news in the area.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.