With the weather slowly improving and the sun becoming more present, people want to get out and about.
Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone.
Lancashire has a large array of outdoor attractions to go and visit this summer but we wanted to highlight some for your summer day trips.
We asked readers of the Lancashire Post where the best outdoor attractions were and the response was overwhelming.
So here are 17 outdoor attractions in Lancashire to visit this summer including Blackpool Pleasure Beach and Preston Markets:
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.