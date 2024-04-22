With the weather slowly improving and the sun becoming more present, people want to get out and about.

Lancashire has a large array of outdoor attractions to go and visit this summer but we wanted to highlight some for your summer day trips.

We asked readers of the Lancashire Post where the best outdoor attractions were and the response was overwhelming.

So here are 17 outdoor attractions in Lancashire to visit this summer including Blackpool Pleasure Beach and Preston Markets:

1 . Preston Markets 28 Market St, Preston PR1 2AR | Markets with Live Music

2 . The Flower Bowl Garstang Rd, Preston PR3 0BT | Amusement Centre