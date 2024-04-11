Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Work is well underway on two Rossendale markets with demolitions taking place to make way for the new projects.

Diggers have moved in to begin work on the £500,000 refurbishment of Haslingden Market while the first stage of the regeneration of Bacup Market – to be called Temple Court – has been completed.

Diggers have started demolishing building to make way for the market project.

The central area of Haslingden Market is being ripped up to make way for a vibrant social hub consisting of an ‘open air’ flexible area.

There will also be a new seating zone covered by a steel structure and roof where benches will be placed for people to eat from a variety of street food cabins.

The open air area will be used for music and theatre performances with temporary seating, mini festivals and one-off artisan markets.

A closer look at what Haslingden Market will look like after its major refurbishment.

Work, including modernising the traders’ cabins, will be completed by early summer.

Rossendale Borough Council is investing £200,000 in the project and the remaining £300,000 will be provided by the UK Shared Prosperity Fund.

Meanwhile, the former Barclays Bank building in Market Street has now been demolished to make way for the new two-storey Market Hall.

The Market Hall will be one of two entrances to the redeveloped market, the other being from Union Street.

A look at what the Bacup Market redevelopment will look like.

Once full planning permission is given for the £8.3million project, further demolition and rebuilding work is expected to begin early in 2025 and be completed by the summer of 2026.

Funding for the scheme has successfully been secured by Rossendale Borough Council through the Capital Regeneration Project, supported by the Levelling Up Fund.