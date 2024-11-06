A coroner has investigated the sudden death of a “well liked and well loved" former Vidal Sassoon hairdresser.

Dieter Myers, aged 53, was found dead on his bed at home in Willows Park Lane, Longridge.

At a hearing at Preston Coroners Court, assistant coroner Sian Jones probed the circumstances of the talented hairdressers death.

Mr Myers' father John said in a statement that his son had been living with him for some time. On June 13 this year when he hadn't got up Mr Myers went to check on his son and found him unresponsive on the bed.

An ambulance was called but sadly Dieter had passed away.

Mr Myers said his son had been a successful hair colourist but had been unemployed for some time.

He knew he had injected drugs in the past and sought help for that.

As far as he knew, Dieter had been "clean" in recent years.

Det Insp Tristan Hardwick told the inquest he attended the scene of Mr Myers' death.

A syringe, tourniquet, and traces of heroin and other drugs and drugs paraphernalia were found in the room. There were no suspicious circumstances.

Mr Myers' GP, Dr Lindsey Taylor, said in a statement that she knew him very well.

She was very sad to hear he had died and found him "very pleasant and creative".

Dr Taylor said she knew Mr Myers, who had worked for Vidal Sassoon, had a history of drug use and depression. He was working hard on his fitness and had taken up cycling.

"He was a true gentleman and had not used drugs in recent years as far as I knew." said Dr Taylor.

The hearing was told that toxicology tests found heroin and other substances in his system.

The combination would have increased the risk of death, especially if Mr Myers' tolerance was reduced because he hadn't had heroin for some time.

Coroner Ms Jones said Mr Myers appeared to have been quite a character and was "well liked and well loved."

She said it was clear the cause of death was drug toxicity. Drugs categorised from Class A to Class C were found in his room.

There was no evidence of self-harm.

Ms Jones concluded it was a drug-related death.

My Myers was laid to rest at St. Lawrences Church, Longridge on Friday, July 5.

He was the dearly loved son of John and the late Annegret, loving brother of Nia and the dear uncle of Francesca and Maeve.

His family asked anyone wanting to make a donation in his memory to do so to 'Red Rose Recovery' via this link -https://dietermyers.muchloved.com/.