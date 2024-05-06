Coronation Street star Lucy Fallon thanks fans for support after sharing miscarriage story on ITV Drama Queens
Coronation Street star Lucy Fallon has been inundated with messages of support after opening up about her miscarriage on new show ITV Drama Queens.
The Blackpool-born star shared her devastation at learning her first pregnancy with Preston North End partner Ryan Ledson had ended in an early miscarriage.
Lucy said: “I got pregnant in the January and then a few weeks later we had a miscarriage.
“In the first year me and Ryan were together, I fell pregnant for the first time.
“We were really, really excited and we booked a scan.
“We, I feel like I’m getting upset. Wow. We went for the first scan and I didn’t expect there to be anything wrong. And she told us that there was no heartbeat, that the baby had died.
“That was one of the most difficult things me and Ryan have ever had to go through and I think I really struggled with it after because it felt like everybody sort of moved on, everyone’s lives sort of went back to normal.
“And I felt like I couldn’t.”
After sharing her sad news on new reality show Drama Queens - which follows the lives of some of soaps biggest characters - Lucy and Ryan received and influx of messages of support on Instagram.
Fellow Drama Queens star Brooke Vincent, who used to play Sophie Webster on the Cobbles, said: “Angel Girl ❤️❤️❤️ LYL XX”
Her on show sister and Helen Flanagan, who also went to school in Lancashire, said: “Love you Lucy ❤x”
One viewer of the show, nikitadomer said: “I felt every emotion with you 😢thank you for sharing what you went though, it’s one of the hardest things a woman will ever go through x”
Leanne_j88 said: “Just been through this! 😢 I haemorrhage really bad Thursday and ended up being rushed in via ambulance and into emergency surgery as couldn’t stop the bleeding. I was 11.5 weeks and it’s horrible! Fe completely lost! I felt every part of this. Sending so much love ❤️”
Replying to her fans and sharing a picture of her, her little boy and Ryan, she said: “Thank you so much for all your gorgeous messages about last nights ep of @dramaqueensitv. We had a super difficult start to 2022 and talking about it brings back a lot of painful memories.
“I’m equally comforted and heartbroken to know so many of you can relate to our situation. We have been so lucky to create our little family and I feel very grateful every single day to be in the position that we are in.
“I know for a lot of people it can be very different. Thank you to my Ryan for being everything you are to us and to our Sonny for being the sunshine we needed the most.
“‘and when it looked like the sun couldn’t shine anymore, i saw a rainbow in the clouds 🌦️🌈’ x”
