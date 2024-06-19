Watch more of our videos on Shots!

One of two suspicious objects found near a property in Fulwood was a “viable explosive device,” police have confirmed.

Two “grenade-type devices” were found close to an address on Watling Street Road at around 12.25pm on Tuesday.

The Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team was subsequently called to the area and nearly 70 homes were evacuated as a precaution.

A police investigation is continuing after two “grenade-type devices” were found in Fulwood (Credit: Neil Cross) | Neil Cross

One of the objects was successfully destroyed by the bomb squad in a controlled explosion at the scene.

The second object was removed to a second location where a further controlled explosion took place.

The cordon was lifted at approximately 6.15pm.

In a statement released on Wednesday, officers confirmed one of the items “was found to be a viable explosive device”.

The Explosive Ordnance Disposal arrived on the scene at around 2.30pm (Credit: Neil Cross) | Neil Cross

“You will notice an increased police presence in the area,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police added.

“We have a dedicated investigation team making enquiries, and reassurance patrols will continue.

“This is being treated as an isolated incident and we do not believe it is linked to any other investigations.”

The bomb squad arrived on the scene at around 2.30pm and were spotted searching nearby gardens with sniffer dogs.

The road was closed from Duchy Avenue down to Fulwood Hall Lane, with traffic said to be “chaotic” as motorists diverted away from the area.

Ozzi Singh Potiwal, a resident who lives nearby, said he was told the package was found in the back garden of a property.

Nearly 70 homes were evacuated and a cordon was put in place as a precaution (Credit: Neil Cross) | Neil Cross

“At first we were told it was a Second World War bomb, so we thought someone must have found it while doing some renovations,” he said.

“But then we heard it was a suspicious package that someone had left there. The bomb squad is here to do a controlled explosion.

“I’m okay as I live on the next block so I just missed the barrier, so people are coming to my house to use the bathroom.”

If you saw anything unusual, or have any information which may assist police, call 101 quoting log number 0556 of June 18.