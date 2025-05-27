A man has been jailed today for causing the death of three-year-old girl from Burnley after the van he was driving struck a tram and mounted the pavement.

Rawal Rehman, 36, was jailed at Manchester Crown Court for 12 years and disqualified from driving for over 13 years for causing the death of Louisa (Lulu) Palmisano, who died after the van he was driving struck a tram and mounted the pavement.

On 22 February 2025 at around 10am, Rehman was driving a Mercedes sprinter van in Manchester when he careered into Lulu and her parents who were holding hands on the pavement, causing Lulu fatal injuries.

Rehman had taken 20 lines of cocaine in the hours before the fatal collision, after spending the evening at massage parlours across Manchester.

Louisa (Lulu) Palmisano, 3, who was killed in February after a van and tram crash in Manchester. | GMP

Abbie Clarke, Senior Crown Prosecutor for CPS North West, said: “Rawal Rehman was in no fit state to drive that morning, yet he recklessly chose to get behind the wheel of his van after a cocaine binge.

“His actions have caused absolute devastation for one family and shocked our entire community.

“Rawal Rehman ignored the stop signs and tram warning signs when he drove straight into the path of an oncoming tram.

“After the collision, Rehman fled the scene in a taxi, not willing to face the consequences of his selfish actions. He now faces a hefty custodial sentence.

“Today our thoughts are with Lulu’s family – and we hope the sentence handed down offers them some solace as they mourn the tragic loss of their young daughter.”

The court heard how Rawal Rehman was driving his van along Nicholas Street where he failed to comply with the stop signs and drove across the junction at Mosley Road in Manchester.

The tram travelling down Mosley Street had no time to react and collided with the side of the van.

The van careered onto the pavement on Booth Street, hitting Lulu and her parents.

Passersby rushed to assist but Lulu’s injuries were too severe, and she sadly died soon after being taken to hospital.

Rehman abandoned his van and fled the scene in a taxi.

Police traced Rehman from documents found in his van and he was arrested two days later.

In his police interview he sought to downplay his actions, claiming his driving had not been dangerous.

The weight of evidence presented by the CPS and police left Rehman with no option but to accept responsibility for Lulu’s death, and he pleaded guilty at his third hearing at Manchester Crown Court on 22 April 2025.