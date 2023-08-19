Serious collision involving ‘cyclist and car’ closes A49 Preston Road in Chorley
A crash involving a ‘cyclist and car’ closed a road in Chorley.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 19th Aug 2023, 15:51 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th Aug 2023, 15:52 BST
Police were called to a collision on the A49 Preston Road at approximately 12.10pm on Saturday (August 19).
The mini roundabout at the junction with Mill Lane was partially closed following the incident.
Southbound traffic coming down the A49 was directed onto Mill Lane, with northbound traffic being turned around just before the roundabout.
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “We’re working to reopen this as soon as possible.
“Please avoid the area where you can.
“Many thanks for your patience.”