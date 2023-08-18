Brassic, a semi-autobiographical series co-created by Joe and BAFTA-winning writer Danny Brocklehurst, has been shortlisted in the Comedy category for this year’s National Television Awards.

Also starring Michelle Keegan, Brassic is based on Joe’s experiences of living with bipolar disorder in his home town, with the show’s fictional town of Hawely therefore being inspired by Chorley.

Former Southlands High School and Runshaw College student Joe, also known for his roles in Coronation Street, Emmerdale and This is England, plays Vincent "Vinnie" O'Neill, the ringleader of the Brassic gang.

Brassic, created by and starring Joe Gilgun, is up for a National Television Award.

The show follows Vinnie and his fellow working-class friends as they find unconventional ways to win at life in northern suburbia. It entered its fourth series in September 2022, and was largely filmed in East Lancashire.

In the category, Brassic is going up against the BBC sitcom Ghosts, the American sports comedy-drama Ted Lasso and the American sitcom Young Sheldon.

This nomination marks Brassic’s first NTA, but earlier this year it won the Comedy Drama category at the Royal Television Society Programme Awards. Joe was also nominated for a BAFTA TV award for his portrayal of Vinnie in 2021, whilst writer Danny Brocklehurst won a Writers' Guild of Great Britain Award for Best TV Situation Comedy in 2020.

The National Television Awards 2023 is being held on Tuesday, September 5 at the O2 in London and is being hosted by Joel Dommett for the third time.

Voting closes at 12pm on September 5. To vote for Brassic, visit the National Television Awards’ website.

Who are the other NTA nominees?

New Drama

Beyond Paradise, Blue Lights, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, Wednesday

Reality Competition

Love Island, Race Across the World, SAS: Who Dares Wins, The Traitors

Authored Documentary

Deborah James: Bowelbabe in Her Own Words, Lewis Capaldi: How I’m Feeling Now, Matt Willis: Fighting Addiction, Rob Burrow: Living with MND

Returning Drama

Call the Midwife, Happy Valley, Stranger Things, Vera

TV Presenter

Alison Hammond, Ant & Dec, Bradley Walsh, Claudia Winkleman, Martin Lewis

Factual

Clarkson’s Farm, Paul O’Grady: For the Love of Dogs, Sort Your Life Out, The Martin Lewis Money Show Live

Drama Performance

Brenda Blethyn (Vera), India Amarteifio (Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story), James Norton (Happy Valley), Judy Parfitt (Call the Midwife), Sarah Lancashire (Happy Valley)

The Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award

Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway, Gogglebox, I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!, The Masked Singer

Serial Drama

Coronation Street, EastEnders, Emmerdale, Hollyoaks

TV Interview

Louis Theroux Interviews…, Piers Morgan Uncensored, The Chris & Rosie Ramsey Show, The Graham Norton Show

Serial Drama Performance

Charlotte Jordan (Coronation Street), Danielle Harold (EastEnders), Dominic Brunt (Emmerdale), Maureen Lipman (Coronation Street)

Quiz Game Show

Michael McIntyre’s The Wheel, Richard Osman’s House of Games, The 1% Club, The Chase Celebrity Special

Rising Star

Benjamin Chivers (The Devil’s Hour), Bobby Brazier (EastEnders), Channique Sterling-Brown (Coronation Street), Lewis Cope (Emmerdale)

Daytime

Loose Women, The Chase, The Repair Shop, This Morning

Talent Show