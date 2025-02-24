Chorley father and daughter win a whopping £100k on Channel 4 game show One Question with Claudia Winkleman

Claudia Winkleman said she wanted to cry when a father and daughter from Chorley won a whopping £100,000 on a Channel 4 game show.

Dymanic duo Dave and Emily appeared on One Question and made history on the programme as they won the top prize without looking at all of the possible answers!

Dymanic duo Dave and Emily appeared on One Question and made history on the programme as they won the top prize without looking at all of the possible answers! | David Emery/Channel 4/PA Wire

The quiz show challenges players to answer just one question correctly to win £100,000 by eliminating 16 possible answers they are shown.

On Friday’s programme, the pair were asked the cryptic question ‘what is Smith?’, to which Emily quickly replied “Dodie Smith” and won the jackpot.

Presenter Winkleman, 53, said on the show: “I can’t cope. I’m sorry I can’t leave. You are amazing. I’m sorry I don’t know why I want to cry, this is ridiculous.”

She continued: “Oh my gosh, what a brain. That has never happened before.

“Your brain served you well and do you know what else did? Your dad, who just sat next to you and said ‘I’ve got your back, go for it’.

“That’s life-changing money. That’s a lot of money and you did that in under six minutes.”

Dymanic duo Dave and Emily appeared on Ch 4 game show One Question. | David Emery/Channel 4/PA Wire

Speaking before the correct answer was revealed, Winkleman had said: “This has never happened before in One Question history. If you are right, you win £100,000.”

Contestant Dave burst into tears after the win was revealed and told Winkleman he was “just happy” for his daughter.

The presenter said she thought the pair needed to “play more quizzes” describing their achievement as “extraordinary”.

The show, which first aired in 2022, is currently in its second series.

One Question returns to Channel 4 on Friday at 8pm.

