St James' Church of England Primary School and Nursery in Rossendale partially closed today

Emma Downey
By Emma Downey

Senior reporter

Published 24th Feb 2025, 09:42 BST
Updated 24th Feb 2025, 09:42 BST
A Lancashire school is closed today to move to ‘new’ premises.

St James' Church of England Primary School and Nursery in Rossendale, 28 Regent Street, is partially closed today to Years 4, 5 and 6.

The reason for the closure is so staff and students can re-move into classrooms from Portakabins after works were carried out to fix collapse risk concrete aka Reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC).

The school was are among 100 others across the country which had been identified last year as having collapse-risk concrete and are therefore eligible for help under the new scheme.

Sudden failure of RAAC panels in roofs, eaves, floors, walls and cladding systems would be dangerous, and the consequences could be serious.

The material is also more prone to collapse when wet, which can happen if there are leaks in a building's roof.

What is RAAC?

Reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC) is a lightweight concrete that was commonly used in the UK from the 1950s to the 1990s. It's been found in many buildings, including schools, hospitals, and public buildings.

A spokesperson for the school said it is expected to be fully reopened by tomorrow.

