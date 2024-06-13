Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Chorley care home has once again been told to improve by Care Quality Commission (CQC) inspectors.

The Gables in Southport Road has this month been rated as Requires Improvement, following an assessment in February when the CQC received concerns 'in relation to the safety of the environment, the quality of care and management oversight'.

It is the fourth time the home has failed to meet standards. In 2022 it was also rated as Requires Improvement following an unannounced inspection, and had the same rating for the previous two inspections.

In the latest assessment, the home’s safety was rated as ‘good’, but it missed the mark in four other key metrics. Inspectors said: "We identified breaches in relation to safe care and treatment, safe staffing and good governance. We found information about people's care needs was not always available for staff to refer to. This meant people did not receive consistent care and were exposed to the risk of harm."

Gables Care Home, pictured on the left hand side of the semi-detached building.

They also observed staff using unauthorised moving and handling techniques which placed people at risk of harm, some care records related to nutrition needed more detail, and they also found people were at risk of harm due to safety concerns with the premises and equipment.

A spokesman added: "We found the provider had not followed robust recruitment processes, not all necessary checks had been completed prior to staff starting work. We found the provider had failed to have effective oversight of the service which meant they had not identified the concerns we found."

Feedback from relatives was more positive, who told inspectors they had seenimprovements in the home, and praised the impact and approachability of the provider.”

What does the home say?

Management issued a statement to the Post to say they were responding to the feedback from the CQC. It said: “While we acknowledge that there are areas requiring further improvement, we are pleased to note that the progress we have made since the previous report has been recognised.

“The detailed observations have been instrumental in guiding our improvement efforts. We have implemented several changes and enhancements based on previous recommendations, and we are committed to continuing this trajectory of progress.These changes have already begun to yield positive results, and we are confident that with ongoing effort and dedication, we will continue to enhance the quality of our services. “We understand the importance of maintaining high standards and are fully committed to addressing the remaining areas of concern. Our team is dedicated to implementing the necessary actions to ensure compliance with CQC standards and to provide the highest level of care to our patients. We appreciate the guidance and constructive feedback provided by the CQC and look forward to working closely with the team to achieve our shared goal of excellence in healthcare.