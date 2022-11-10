The Gables Care Home in Southport Road has been rated as Requires Improvement by the Care Quality Commission (CQC), following a recent unannounced inspection.

The service has had the same rating for the last two consecutive inspections.

Gables Care Home, pictured on the left hand side of the semi-detached building.

What does the home do?

The Gables Care Home is a residential care home providing personal care to up to 21 people. At the time of the inspection there were 17 residents.

What were the concerns?

Although some improvements were noted, concerns remained and were particularly focused on staffing. The report states: "Some staff who administered medicines had not received formal training. People were supported by some staff who had not been recruited safely. Audits and quality assurance processes did not identify the concerns that have resulted in breaches of regulations."

Inspectors were also concerned that staffing levels left people with limited oversight and interactions and not all staff had received safeguarding training. Staff were not wearing face masks in line with Government guidance, and residents didn't always have access to over-the-counter medicines. The report also states that one bathroom had a build-up of dust and dirt in one area, but a checklist had been signed to say it had been cleaned.

Anything positive?

Yes. Inspectors noted that: "People were supported to have maximum choice and control of their lives and staff supported them in the least restrictive way possible and in their best interests; the policies and systems in the service supported this practice."

They added: "People told us they were happy and safe. There was evidence that there had been lessons learned from previous inspections. Relationships with health professionals had ensured people received timely support."

Emergency lighting throughout the home has been upgraded and replaced, and new procedures have been put in place to ensure exit doors remain alarmed to lessen the risk of people leaving the home unsupported.

What's next?

The CQC said: "We will request an action plan from the provider to understand what they will do to improve the standards of quality and safety. We will work alongside the provider and local authority to monitor progress. We will continue to monitor information we receive about the service, which will help inform when we next inspect."