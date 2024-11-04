Cadent Gas have concluded their investigation after an explosion at a property in Preston injured a man.

Emergency services were called to a report of an explosion at an address on Gillett Street at around 10.35pm on Saturday.

Fire engines from Preston, Bamber Bridge and Fulwood, along with the Urban Search and Rescue Team, attended the scene.

One man suffered burn injuries in the explosion and was taken to hospital for treatment. He has yet to be discharged.

Lancashire Police launched a joint investigation alongside Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service to establish the cause of the blast.

Cadent Gas confirmed on Monday the local gas network “did not contribute” to the explosion after checking the site.

Paula Steer, Cadent's North West Network Director, said: "We supported the emergency service response to the incident in Preston late on Saturday and helped make sure everything associated with gas was safe, both for the teams responding and the local community.

"We concluded our involvement yesterday (Sunday), having thoroughly checked the local gas network, which we can confirm is sound and did not contribute to what has happened.

“Our thoughts are with the individual who was injured."

Emergency services were called to a report of an explosion at an address on Gillett Street on November 2 | nw

Police also confirmed their investigation into the cause of the explosion was “ongoing”.

They also stated that no arrests had been made.

Pictures from the scene show the back wall of the end-terrace property was completely destroyed in the blast, leaving the inside of the home exposed.

A window at the front property had also been blown out due to the force, causing a large crack in the brickwork.

A woman who lives directly behind the property on Curwen Street said: “I heard the explosion and the house shook.

“I didn’t know what it was. I thought it was an earthquake at first. We ran out of the house and everyone was hanging out of their windows to see what was going on.

“We have a window in the back garden that was blown out and our trampoline was broken. I can’t imagine how loud it was for the neighbours.”

Cadent Gas confirmed the local gas network “did not contribute” to the explosion | nw

A cordon was put in place following the incident while the scene was made safe and residents were evacuated from their homes.

Another neighbour living behind the property said the force of the blast was “incredible”.

“All of my pictures on the wall in the back room fell off and all of our power went out,” he said.

Anyone with information that may help the investigation should call 101, quoting log number 1500 of November 2.