Burnley shoplifter banned from Farmfoods, B&M and One Beyond

Published 21st Feb 2025, 15:11 BST
A man from Burnley has been given a three-year criminal behaviour order (CBO).

Daniel Shaw, of Piccadilly Square, Burnley, was given the CBO at Blackburn Magistrates’ Court on February 12 as a result of shoplifting offences.

The order bans the 43-year-old from entering the following stores:

Daniel Shaw has been given a three-year criminal behaviour order as a result of shoplifting offences | Lancashire Police
  • Farmfoods on Accrington Road or the car park belonging to the store.
  • Rossendale Road Service Station or forecourt.
  • B&M on Active Way.
  • One Beyond at Charter Walk Shopping Centre.

If you have any concerns about crime in your area, call 101 or report it online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Always call 999 in an emergency.

