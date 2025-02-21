Burnley shoplifter banned from Farmfoods, B&M and One Beyond
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
A man from Burnley has been given a three-year criminal behaviour order (CBO).
Daniel Shaw, of Piccadilly Square, Burnley, was given the CBO at Blackburn Magistrates’ Court on February 12 as a result of shoplifting offences.
The order bans the 43-year-old from entering the following stores:
- Farmfoods on Accrington Road or the car park belonging to the store.
- Rossendale Road Service Station or forecourt.
- B&M on Active Way.
- One Beyond at Charter Walk Shopping Centre.
Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone
If you have any concerns about crime in your area, call 101 or report it online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.
Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Always call 999 in an emergency.