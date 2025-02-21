Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man from Burnley has been given a three-year criminal behaviour order (CBO).

Daniel Shaw, of Piccadilly Square, Burnley, was given the CBO at Blackburn Magistrates’ Court on February 12 as a result of shoplifting offences.

The order bans the 43-year-old from entering the following stores:

Farmfoods on Accrington Road or the car park belonging to the store.

Rossendale Road Service Station or forecourt.

B&M on Active Way.

One Beyond at Charter Walk Shopping Centre.

If you have any concerns about crime in your area, call 101 or report it online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Always call 999 in an emergency.