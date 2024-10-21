Bombay Balti in Lancaster chosen as one of the country's top 10 curry houses
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Restaurant owner Tojomul Hoque and his team have expressed delight at picking up a prestigious national award for their work at the Bombay Balti restaurant in Lancaster's city centre.
The eatery was chosen as one of the country's top 10 curry houses in the Editor's Choice Category at this year's prestigious Curry Life Awards, staged by Britain's renowned curry magazine.
The awards were unveiled at a glittering event on 13 October at the London Marriott Hotel Grosvenor Square in Mayfair.
Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone
After the ceremony, Tojomul said: "It's fantastic to win this award and a great feeling to be recognized as one of the best. We have many repeat customers who value authenticity - food certainly does the talking here!
"We like to challenge our diners' perception of food. We can only please some, but changing people's views is a good start.
“A range of flavours and textures all come into play at our restaurant."
Speaking after the 15th annual Curry Life awards ceremony, Curry Life Media Group Editor Syed Belal Ahmed, said: "A primary aim of the awards has always been to highlight best practice going on across the country – so that everyone has the opportunity to learn from the best - something that has always been a driving principle behind Curry Life itself.
"Over the many years we have been staging the awards, we have seen major improvements in standards and quality being offered to customers, to the point where several restaurants are now in a position to challenge for accolades such as Michelin stars."
The awards event celebrates British curry houses, which have an annual turnover of over £4 billion.
The Curry Life Awards are sponsored by Cobra Beer, WorkPermitCloud, Unisoft and Hillside Travels.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.