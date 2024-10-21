Bombay Balti in Lancaster chosen as one of the country's top 10 curry houses

Emma Downey
By Emma Downey

Senior reporter

Published 21st Oct 2024, 12:52 GMT
Updated 21st Oct 2024, 13:27 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A Lancaster curry house has shown itself to be top of the ‘Baltis’ after winning a prestigious award.

Restaurant owner Tojomul Hoque and his team have expressed delight at picking up a prestigious national award for their work at the Bombay Balti restaurant in Lancaster's city centre.

Restaurant owner Tojomul Hoque and his team have expressed delight at picking up a prestigious national award for their work at the Bombay Balti restaurant in Lancaster's city centre.Restaurant owner Tojomul Hoque and his team have expressed delight at picking up a prestigious national award for their work at the Bombay Balti restaurant in Lancaster's city centre.
Restaurant owner Tojomul Hoque and his team have expressed delight at picking up a prestigious national award for their work at the Bombay Balti restaurant in Lancaster's city centre. | UGC

The eatery was chosen as one of the country's top 10 curry houses in the Editor's Choice Category at this year's prestigious Curry Life Awards, staged by Britain's renowned curry magazine.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The awards were unveiled at a glittering event on 13 October at the London Marriott Hotel Grosvenor Square in Mayfair.

 Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone

Get the latest headlines, straight to your inbox, with The LP’s free emails

After the ceremony, Tojomul said: "It's fantastic to win this award and a great feeling to be recognized as one of the best. We have many repeat customers who value authenticity - food certainly does the talking here!

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"We like to challenge our diners' perception of food. We can only please some, but changing people's views is a good start.

“A range of flavours and textures all come into play at our restaurant."

Bombay Balti award.Bombay Balti award.
Bombay Balti award. | Google

Speaking after the 15th annual Curry Life awards ceremony, Curry Life Media Group Editor Syed Belal Ahmed, said: "A primary aim of the awards has always been to highlight best practice going on across the country – so that everyone has the opportunity to learn from the best - something that has always been a driving principle behind Curry Life itself.

"Over the many years we have been staging the awards, we have seen major improvements in standards and quality being offered to customers, to the point where several restaurants are now in a position to challenge for accolades such as Michelin stars."

The awards event celebrates British curry houses, which have an annual turnover of over £4 billion.

The Curry Life Awards are sponsored by Cobra Beer, WorkPermitCloud, Unisoft and Hillside Travels.

Related topics:RestaurantWorkLancasterBritainFoodPeopleRestaurants

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice