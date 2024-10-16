Tributes paid to owner of Akbar's restaurant in Blackburn who believed 'anything was possible'
Akbar’s CEO Shabir Hussain passed away after battling with cancer aged 56.
Since it was announced he had cancer last year, people across the world had been leading prayers for Shabir.
Akbar’s Restaurant Group posted on Facebook: “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Shabir Hussain, founder of Akbars Restaurant Group.
“All restaurants will now be closed and will reopen on Friday 18th October at 5pm. “Please remember Shabir Hussain in your prayers. May Allah (SWT) grant him the highest rank in Jannah and bring peace and strength to his family during this difficult time.”
Danny Malin who runs Rate My Takeaway Kitchen and Youtube channel led tributes to the entrepreneur. He said he has been inspired by Shabir.
Danny said: “Shabir was a pioneer in the Indian food world. He invented the naan tree which now so many others try and replicate.
“He will be sadly missed. I’m in shock. What a legend.”
Shabir set up Akbars in 1995 from what he described on his website as “humble beginnings starting with just a small 28 seat restaurant in the heart of Bradford city.”
Akbar’s - which has won several awards and is believed to have pioneered the ‘naan tree’.
The popular Indian restaurant, which features on Manchester's famous curry mile only opened in Blackburn, Northgate, in March. Akbar’s had £400k put into its transformation and will be the flagship restaurant in Blackburn’s developing £50m Cultural Quarter. What began as a small humble restaurant has turned into a large business with sites in major cities like Manchester and Leeds and their Blackburn location will be their 13th in total. His ethos has always been “anything is possible - it's just a case of how bad you want it.”
