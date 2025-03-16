Pleasure Beach Resort has made a big change to its ticketing structure and will now offer afternoon tickets for the first time.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Blackpool attraction has announced that guests will now be able to arrive at the park in the afternoon and pay a discounted price for later entry, which will continue to decrease as the day goes on.

From 1.30pm onwards, the cost of an eTicket will reduce in price every hour until 3.30pm, when the cheapest on-the-day ticket drops to £34.00.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On selected dates the park is open until 10.00pm, meaning guests could potentially enjoy six and a half hours of riding for the discounted rate.

A full day’s ticket purchased on the day at Pleasure Beach usually costs £50 for adults and £45 for juniors, and until now the cost remained the same regardless of what time of the day guests arrive.

Pleasure Beach Resort Blackpool. | submit

Now, Pleasure Beach says it will be one of the first attractions of its kind in the UK to introduce the “new innovation” in ticketing, and allow guests to visit in the afternoons for less.

Currently, major theme parks in the UK including Alton Towers, Thorpe Park and Drayton Manor only offer tickets for the full day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pleasure Beach Resort has made a big change to its ticketing structure and will now offer afternoon tickets for the first time. | BPB

CEO of Pleasure Beach Resort, Amanda Thompson OBE, said: “Most attractions don’t offer partial tickets, but it’s so important to adapt to changing consumer habits. Sometimes people want to visit later in the day and we wanted to provide the flexibility to allow them to do that.

“We introduced our new ticketing system to offer great value afternoons and lower price options for people visiting us later in the day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We hope the people of Blackpool and visitors to the town can take advantage of this new innovation.”

The discounted afternoon tickets are available to buy both online and at the gate, for the same price.

Guests can still secure the best value eTickets for the full day by pre-booking at www.pleasurebeachresort.com .

The earlier tickets are booked, the better the value.

Pleasure Beach Resort is currently open for weekends in March, before opening both weekends and weekdays from Saturday, April 5, onwards.