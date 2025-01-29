Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

For the first time ever, Pleasure Beach Resort Blackpool is offering guests the opportunity to look behind the scenes of its park in exclusive tours.

In small guided groups, guests will visit some of Pleasure Beach’s lesser-known departments like wardrobe, they’ll have the opportunity to look underneath rides, they’ll be able to view the park from areas usually inaccessible to guests, and travel through secret tunnels beneath the park.

Those who choose to book will also hear from staff, learn about Pleasure Beach’s rich history, and receive food, drink and a special certificate – all included in their ticket.

CEO of Pleasure Beach Resort, Amanda Thompson said: “We’re offering guests the exciting opportunity to see our park like never before. We’re pulling back the curtains and taking down the wall so that you can have a sneak peek into life here at Pleasure Beach, and see behind the scenes of some of your favourite rides and attractions.”

Pleasure Beach Resort Blackpool from the air | submit

Price and how to book

The tours will cost £35.00 per person and guests wanting to book can do so here.The tours are limited to six slots across three days. The tours will be two hours from 10am-12pm and 1pm-3pm across March 12, 14 and 19.

“We’re really looking forward to an exciting 2025 season, and we’re excited to add this immersive, insider experience to our line-up this year,” added Amanda.

Opening schedule

Pleasure Beach opens its Nickelodeon themed area of the park for half term, from February 15 to 23. The rest of Pleasure Beach opens on March 1 for the 2025 season, which runs until November.

Guests wanting to visit can book online through the website for the best prices.