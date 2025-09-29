Female homelessness is on the rise in Preston - and a huge community effort is being planned to tackle it.

The Big PNE Sleep Out is returning to Deepdale in March 2026 as Preston North End Community and Education Trust (PNECET), The Foxton Centre, Blog Preston and Veolia join forces to prevent homelessness in the city and support women who are homeless.

Aiming to raise £100,000, the money will be donated to initiatives by both Foxton and PNECET that work with women across the city – and registration has now opened to take part in the sleep out .

Chief executive of Foxton, Cath Coffey, said: “The Sleep Out has once again been a huge success for Foxton – not only raising vital funds, but also highlighting the hidden challenges of rough sleeping. This time, our focus is on women and girls, who are often the “hidden homeless,” vulnerable to exploitation and violence.

“In partnership with PNECET, we are committed to preventing homelessness and providingdirect support to women experiencing rough sleeping. We are supporting more women than ever before, but collaboration is essential to ensure the right services are in place.”

One woman who has been helped by the Foxton being on the streets is “soul destroying and scary” but the Foxton had offered her hope. While another, known as PG, said of the help and support she receives: “It does not matter what happens I always know I have a place I can come to and you will have my back. You have been there from the beginning of everything, some of my worst times.”

Another, known as JS, said: “I would be lost without this place and there are days where I would go hungry without it. It is a place of safety and comfort.”

Rachel Robinson, Michelle Iddon and Stephanie Robinson all brought thermos flasks to help keep them warm during the Big PNE Sleep Out. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Hundreds of Prestonians have joined the two previous sleep out efforts in cold and damp conditions at Deepdale in 2019 and 2023 to raise nearly £150,000 over the two events to help tackle homelessness in Preston.

Cath said the house in Ashton-on-Ribble, funded by the 2019 Sleep Out, has already helped many people move towards independence and continues to change lives today. The 2023 event built on that success, creating safe spaces and providing food, care, and health support in the Foxton’s Day Centre at Fox Street.

Cath added: “Looking ahead, we know our 2026 Sleep Out will be vital in helping to protect and save women during the most difficult times of their lives through our women’s services.”

When and what

The sleep out takes place on Friday, March 27 and those taking part will be provided with a sheet of cardboard to bed down on pitch side at the home of Preston North End – whatever the weather and show their solidarity with those facing homelessness.

Chief executive of PNECET Harriet Creighton-Levis said: “As long-standing supporters of The Foxton Centre, we have always recognised the role they play in reaching those most in need. In 2019, we were proud to raise the funds that enabled The Foxton Centre to purchase a house, a lasting contribution to their mission of providing safety and support. “This year, we are building on that foundation by working in partnership to strengthen our impact, with a particular focus on preventing and supporting women and girls facing homelessness in our city.

“The rise in hidden homelessness, particularly among vulnerable women and girls, is a concerning trend that cannot be ignored. In Preston, we’ve seen first-hand how women are facing housing insecurity often out of sight, in temporary, unstable, or unsafe conditions. This issue is linked to the wider Violence Against Women and Girls (VAWG) agenda, as housing instability frequently intersects with experiences of abuse, exploitation, and trauma.

“Through our work within the Preston community and our expertise in youth work, we are committed to addressing the root causes of hidden homelessness. By building trust, providing safe spaces, delivering impactful initiatives, and amplifying the voices of women and girls, we aim not only to prevent homelessness but to challenge the inequalities that allow it to persist.

“Everyone deserves a safe place to call home.”

David Sergeant tries to keep warm during the big PNE Sleep out at Deepdale. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

How will the money be spent?

The Foxton say every £83 raised will support a rough sleeper in crisis, every £416 provides drop-in services at the Foxton’s women’s centre and £600 can support women with a trained sexual violence advocate. The cardboard for the Sleep Out which participants bed down on will be provided and subsequently recycled by Veolia who are again backing the event.

Michael Treadwell, strategic account manager at Veolia said “We are proud to support The Big PNE Sleepout again as it shines a light on the critical issue of homelessness affecting vulnerable women in the local community, as well as the national increasing trend of women rough sleeping across the UK.”

“We are also particularly focused on raising awareness about the dangerous practice of rough sleepers seeking shelter in waste containers as we’ve witnessed firsthand the risks individuals face when taking refuge in our waste collection containers. “These spaces present serious safety hazards including potential serious injury from the collection process and exposure to harmful materials.”

How to get involved

Registration is open for the Big PNE Sleep Out, it’s free to register and you can take part as an individual or as a team. Sign up here to take part in the Big PNE Sleep Out .

Note, you must be over-18 to take part due to health and safety reasons but we are planning a number of initiatives for young people to be able to support the Sleep Out as well.

Each participant will receive their own Justgiving page once registered to take part and it will add to the overall total.

Anyone can make a donation to support the event at the overall Justgiving page .