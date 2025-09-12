Viral spud sensations the SpudBros have made a pledge to feed the most needy in Preston.

Jacob Nelson, who runs the business with younger brother Harley, made the announcement on his TikTok page, surrounded by staff at the Flag Market tram.

He said: “I just feel like we have got a big enough platform now, there’s a lot of people out there who watch us, we’ve got a good following, so we want to do something good in the world. My mind changed with this when we were over in Liverpool and we saw the soup kitchen and my brain was thinking, ‘how can we do something like that?’

Jacob Nelson making the announcement | SpudBros/TikTok

How it will work

He added: “We want people to have a hot meal. So what we’re going to do, every Friday, we’re going to trial it for a month, if you need a hot meal, come after 3pm on a Friday, come over and say ‘I’m hungry’, well don’t even say that, say ‘have you got anything to spare?’. We’re not going to ask any questions or anything like that, we’ll give you one, the staff will make sure you’re fed. We’ll see how it goes.”

The trial will be running at the potato tram in Preston’s Flag Market.

Warning

In the comments, followers have warned the brothers that their kindness will be exploited. In response, they said: “Maybe some will (exploit), but that’s not what we’re focused on. If even one person who truly needs it gets helped, it’s worth it. We’d rather risk being too generous, than not generous enough...it’s all about making sure those in need, especially the often-overlooked, get the support they deserve.”

The SpudBros have amassed more than seven million followers online have recently opened stores in London and Liverpool with more on the jacket potato horizon including Manchester.