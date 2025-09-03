Nightsafe CEO returns with renewed purpose and calls for support to protect vital services

Nightsafe Chief Executive Jan Larkin has returned to work following cancer treatment with a renewed passion for the charity’s mission and a clear call to action for the community to back young people facing homelessness.

Jan described her treatment as a turning point. “The best thing that happened to me is having cancer. It stopped me in my tracks and gave me a spiritual awakening. I am not going to be the same chief executive. I don’t think I ever lost it, but I have come back with the motivation, enthusiasm and drive I had when I started,” she said.

Paying tribute to NHS teams, she added: “I was treated as a whole person. The cancer nurses, oncologists and everyone involved were wonderful. There is a lot less of me now and I have a new lease of life, but one thing has not changed - everything we do here at Nightsafe is about the young people.”

Nightsafe supports young people aged 16-25 who are homeless or at risk of homelessness. The charity provides emergency accommodation, five supported housing projects and a day centre that offers practical help and a holistic wraparound approach.

Nightsafe Chief Executive Jan Larkin

Demand is rising. One in 55 young people will experience homelessness or be at risk between the ages of 16 and 25. Services are at capacity, move-on options are limited, and costs such as staffing, food and energy bills continue to increase.

This year, the charity has a huge deficit and needs the support of its community.

“We are full and we cannot always move young people on even when they are ready,” said Jan. “We cannot cut provision. The deficit must be found so that our doors stay open, we have always been, somewhere to go, somewhere to stay and someone to talk to’ and in the same way as I was treated we treat the whole person , we do our best to make our young people whole again.”

Jan paid tribute to the charity’s volunteers and supporters. “Nightsafe has always been a family. Our staff and volunteers give of themselves every day and the public’s kindness keeps us going. Whether it is a monthly gift, time volunteered, or donations of everyday items for our day centre, every bit makes a real difference.”

How to help today

Set up a monthly donation to secure beds, hot meals and specialist support.

Volunteer your time or skills.

Partner with Nightsafe as a local business or funder.

For donations, volunteering and partnership enquiries, visit Nightsafe’s channels or contact the team on [email protected] or call 01254 503 067.