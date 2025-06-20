As the warm weather grips Lancashire this weekend, police have issued a warning to make sure people can enjoy the county’s beaches safely.

For anyone heading to the beach this weekend to make the most of the sunny weather, Lancashire Police have issued some advice to keep people safe.

Whether you’re heading to Blackpool, Fleetwood, St Annes or Morecambe, officers have issued some reminders:

🩱 Wear bright clothing and swimming suits to make yourself, and children, easy to spot.

❗ Consider attaching a wrist band to each child with a parent’s contact number, DO NOT add the child’s name.

🌊 Although inflatables might be fun in a swimming pool, they are not suitable for use in the sea. They can easily be swept out by currents or offshore winds.

📍 Arrange a meeting point with your family in case anyone gets lost.

🥤 Drink plenty of water and be sure to stay sheltered from the sun if staying all day (and wear plenty of sun cream)