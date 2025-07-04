An all you can eat world buffet restaurant with over 160 dishes is set to open soon at Animate Preston entertainment complex.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

World buffet operator COSMO which will take 11,000 sq ft on the upper floor is earmaked to open in the summer bringing with it an unforgettable all-you-can-eat dining experience to Lancashire.

All you can eat world buffet restaurant Cosmo set to open soon at Animate Preston | Visit Preston

From fresh sushi and sizzling teppanyaki to comforting carvery favourites and indulgent desserts, COSMO Preston serves over 160 authentic world dishes daily across eight live cooking stations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The popular chain which has over 20 restaurants in the UK is known for its vast selection of cuisines, from Asian stir-fries and sushi, to Italian pizzas, Indian curries, and classic British roasts, all freshly prepared by expert chefs.

With live cooking stations and an endless variety of dishes to explore, this great addition to Animate promises a unique and delicious dining experience for everyone.

Animate - Harris Quarter, Preston opened its £45m doors earlier this year | Michelle Adamson

A spokesperson for Animate Preston said: “Cosmo will open its doors this Summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The £45+ million entertainment development, located on the site of the former indoor market and car park, includes an eight-screen cinema (The Arc Cinema), Hollywood Bowl, Taco Bell, Argento Lounge, and other restaurant chains.

“A brand-new, world buffet in the heart of Preston city centre, bringing an unforgettable all-you-can-eat dining experience to Animate.”