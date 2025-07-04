All you can eat world buffet restaurant Cosmo set to open soon at Animate Preston
World buffet operator COSMO which will take 11,000 sq ft on the upper floor is earmaked to open in the summer bringing with it an unforgettable all-you-can-eat dining experience to Lancashire.
From fresh sushi and sizzling teppanyaki to comforting carvery favourites and indulgent desserts, COSMO Preston serves over 160 authentic world dishes daily across eight live cooking stations.
The popular chain which has over 20 restaurants in the UK is known for its vast selection of cuisines, from Asian stir-fries and sushi, to Italian pizzas, Indian curries, and classic British roasts, all freshly prepared by expert chefs.
With live cooking stations and an endless variety of dishes to explore, this great addition to Animate promises a unique and delicious dining experience for everyone.
Get a bespoke headline round-up, as well as breaking updates, when you sign up to the The Lancashire Post’s free emails
A spokesperson for Animate Preston said: “Cosmo will open its doors this Summer.
The £45+ million entertainment development, located on the site of the former indoor market and car park, includes an eight-screen cinema (The Arc Cinema), Hollywood Bowl, Taco Bell, Argento Lounge, and other restaurant chains.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.