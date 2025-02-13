Wallace and Gromit creator Nick Park will officially open Preston’s brand new cinema and leisure complex next week, it has been announced.

The famous son of the city will cut the ribbon ahead of the flagship Arc Cinema’s VIP launch night at the Animate development on 20th February.

Earlier in the afternoon, at around 3pm, Nick will also unveil what is - for now - a top-secret new artwork outside the £45.8m attraction.

It comes just over three years after the installation of the Wallace and Gromit bench outside Preston Market Hall - alongside where Animate now stands - which saw the famous plasticine pairing immortalised in a seven-foot-tall bronze sculpture.

Nick Park will be unveiling a new art installation at Preston's Animate complex - but what will it be this time, after he saw his Wallace and Gromit characters immortalised outside the city's market in 2021 (inset)?

However, city council bosses are remaining tight-lipped about exactly what the animation genius will be revealing to mark the moment the long-awaited new venue finally gets off the ground.

Whatever the piece of art may be, it will be a big draw, according to Preston Business Improvement District manager Mark Whittle.

“Animate promises to be a ‘grand day (or night) out’, and who better to do the honours than our very own Nick Park?

“Nick’s association with Preston - and his blockbuster movies having graced cinemas across the world - mean he’s the perfect person to launch this brilliant, brand new facility, in the city centre.”

From 1pm on the big day, Wallace and Gromit characters will be parading around the venue, while between 4pm and 6pm, the Preston Concert Band will be striking up to add to the atmosphere, as cinema staff hand out popcorn and other treats to spectators and passers-by.

The Arc Cinema will open to the general public the following day, 21st February.

Nick, who has been an honorary freeman of Preston since 1997, is currently riding the crest of the latest Wallace and Gromit wave in the wake of the duo’s most recent outing - their first in 16 years - ‘Vengeance Most Fowl’.

The Oscar-nominated film, which was broadcast on Christmas Day, is also up for three BAFTAs - for Animated Film, Children’s and Family Film and Outstanding British Film. Nick will know whether his much-loved creations have scooped any of that trio accolades by the time he pitches up in Preston next week.

Two of Animate's six eateries, Argento Lounge and Taco Bell, are already trading. It has now been confirmed that Ask Italian will open in early April, the Mad Giant Food Hall of street food businesses later that month and the Cosmo World Buffet early in May. As yet, there is no estimated date for the opening of the Las Iguanas restaurant.

A Hollywood Bowl is set to open early next month, while the city council - which owns Animate - is still searching for a tenant for a space reserved for a competitive games outlet, such as an escape room.

The authority’s deputy leader, Martyn Rawlinson, said the council was “thrilled to welcome Nick Park and special guests [to] help us celebrate the opening of Animate in partnership with the launch of The Arc Cinema”.

He added: The transformation on the site of the former indoor Preston Market has been a long time in the planning - and seven years almost to the day when the old indoor market shut its doors for the very last time.

“As we celebrate and welcome special guests and our new tenants to Animate, we’d like to say a big thank you to everyone who has been involved in this project over the years and, through their hard work and dedication, have made the ideas into a reality that both residents and visitors to Preston can all now enjoy.”