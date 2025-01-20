Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Preston’s new cinema and leisure development, “Animate”, will officially launch on 5th February when the first venue throws open its doors.

Café/bar Argento Lounge will become the inaugural outlet within the city’s new attraction to welcome customers.

The announcement puts the phased opening of Animate slightly ahead of schedule, with the first of the complex’s nine units not expected to have started trading until the following week.

The Lancashire Post revealed earlier this month that the flagship Arc Cinema is slated to open sometime during the week commencing 17th February - school half term week - and it is understood that that remains the case.

Hollywood Bowl is next in line to launch in late February or early March, with the five other eateries that will join Argento Lounge - Ask Italian, world buffet Cosmo, the South American-themed Las Iguanas, Mexican-inspired Taco Bell and the street food outlets of the Mad Giant Food Hall - all to follow thereafter.

Argento Lounge - part of the Loungers group - says it will be open “all day, every day for breakfast, brunch, lunch, dinner and drinks, including full kids’, gluten-free and vegan menus, served in a relaxed, welcoming space”.

Argento Lounge will become the first outlet to open at Animate (interior of another Loungers outlet pictured) | Loungers PLC

It is expected 30 jobs will be created by the outlet, which will also offer space for business networking events and community groups - everything from knitting clubs to parent and baby sessions and life drawing classes.

The chain, which has almost 250 "Lounges" nationwide, says it particularly wants to welcome families and will offer a selection of games, books, colouring pencils and pads, along with high chairs and baby-changing facilities.

Cllr Martyn Rawlinson, Preston City Council’s cabinet member for resources and performance, said the opening of the £45.8m Animate scheme followed “many years of hard work”.

He added: “It’s fantastic to welcome Argento Lounge to Preston and bring its family-friendly food offering to the city while helping to boost the local economy by creating jobs.

“We’re also impressed with the community focus the business has, and there’s also a nice touch to the name, which means silver and a nod to the Viking silver found here in 1840.”

Meanwhile, John English, head of community at Loungers, says: “We’re so looking forward to opening the doors of Argento Lounge. We hope our family friendly environment and top-notch food and drink offering will prove popular with local residents and leisure visitors alike.

“We’re passionate about integrating genuinely into the communities we serve so we’re looking forward to meeting everyone and to playing our part at the heart of Preston’s food and drink scene. Anyone looking for a space to host events or groups should pop in once we’re open, we’d love to hear from them and see what we can do to help.”