Preston’s £45m+ Animate entertainment and leisure project shortlisted for prestigious award
Nominated in two categories - ‘Excellence in Planning for a Successful Economy’ and ‘Excellence in Planning for Heritage and Culture’ - the Council-owned development will be hoping to win big at the awards ceremony held on June 19th at The Kimpton Clock Tower in Manchester.
If it is successful, Animate - which was officially opened by Nick Park CBE, the six-time Academy Award® winner and Preston-born creator of Wallace & Gromit - will be submitted for the national RTPI Awards for Planning Excellence awards in London in November.
Animate recently announced high-profile restaurant operators Cosmo and Wagamama as its most recent tenants, who join operating tenants Ask Italian, Argento Lounge, Taco Bell, Hollywood Bowl, and Arc Cinema, with just one unit still available to let.
“It’s fantastic to see that this project has received an accolade and hopefully two more in the coming weeks,” said Councillor Valerie Wise, Cabinet Member for Community Wealth Building and City Regeneration. “It really is a testament to the hard work that everyone has contributed in making Animate happen, and we hope that it will continue to win plaudits in the future.”
Preston City Council made a submission for the award in partnership with Maple Grove Developments (MGD), part of Preston-based contractor Eric Wright Group, which delivered the scheme on behalf of the Council.
Nick Hague, project director at Maple Grove Developments, said: “Animate is a great example of how the public and private sectors can work together to bring forward complex, transformational city centre regeneration projects.
“By having a shared ambition and working collaboratively, as true partners, we achieved an exceptional building which has attracted a range of leading national leisure brands and occupiers and has proven to be a hit with the city,” he added.
