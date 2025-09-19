The owners of a popular restaurant in Cottam have issued an exciting update.

Maxy Farm Pantry & Restaurant, located on Sandy Lane in Cottam sadly closed in July.

At the time the owners said: “Due to unforeseen circumstances, we've made the difficult decision to close the restaurant with immediate effect.

“Thank you to everyone who has supported us.”

However, providing an update this week, they teased a “Missing us?” post on their Facebook page and added that an announcement was coming on Thursday.

In an updated post they said: “All the rumours were true....We're reopening this Saturday and can't wait to see you!

“We are not accepting booking requests via social media, so make sure to visit our website via the link in our bio to book and avoid disappointment.”

They added that orme information will be released over the next few days and to “stay tuned”.