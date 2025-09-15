The owners of a live music venue have issued an update on the site’s future.

They have said that Kanteena, located at Brewery Lane, which hosts street food and drink, music and live gigs, will hopefully remain in Lancaster.

A spokesperson for the business said: “Just a few things to go over after a lot of press regarding our future this last week or so.

“To underline what we said during our statement 14th July 2025 we have had a very good relationship with our landlords.

“It was their idea for a ‘cultural’ organisation to utilise this site whilst a longer term plan was put together and they have been open and honest about their plans leading to a clear and open relationship.”

They added: “Currently we are exploring all options regarding our future both with the landlords and other locations with the hope that Kanteena will continue in Lancaster.

“We are grateful to each and everyone who has supported us from the beginning and hope to be able to rely on this same support going forward whichever direction we decide to move into.”

There will be a Toast Reunion party on Saturday, September 20, featuring DJ and radio presenter Trevor Nelson.

For tickets click here.