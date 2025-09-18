Preston City Council is currently processing 11 applications for permission to sell alcohol.

All premises wanting to serve alcohol are legally required to obtain a licence before selling alchol in their shop, premises or restaurant.

As part of the process all application must be published on the Public Notices Portal to give members of the community the opportunity to comment or raise concerns about the applications.

For the latest public notices from your area, please visit: https://publicnoticeportal.uk/

The 11 applications currently being considered by Preston City Council are:

Sainsbury's ranks as the UK's second largest supermarket chain by market share.,

Sainsbury’s bid to sell alcohol at Fulwood store

Bosses as Sainsbury’s in Fulwood are applying for an alcohol licence.

The applicant is seeking permission to sell alcohol at the Garstang Road store between the hours of 7am and 11pm daily for consumption off the premises.

The application was submitted by Winckworth Sherwood LLP on behalf of the applicant.

Spar Stores applies to sell alcohol at Preston store

An application to sell alcohol at Spar in Watling Street Road, Preston has been submitted to Preston City Council.

The licence is to allow the sale by retail of alcohol between the hours of Monday to Sunday 6am to 11pm.

Cafe bar in Preston applies for night time alcohol licence

A car bar in the centre of Preston has applied for permission for a late night alcohol licence.

Sugarbuds Ltd on Garstang Road have applied to sell late night refreshments Monday to Sunday from 11pm to 3am.

Preston North End for late night alcohol licence

Deepdale, home of Preston North End FC is widely recognised as being the oldest 'continuously used football stadium in the world. PNE were a founder member of the Football League in 1888 and won the first two league championships in 1888–89 and 1889–90. Their team in 1888–89 also won the FA Cup and so became the first to achieve "The Double" in English football. In addition, the team was unbeaten in all first-class matches played that season and are famously remembered as "The Old Invincibles". Preston is also the home of Dick Kerr Ladies - one of the earliest known women's association football teams in England. The team remained in existence for over 48 years, from 1917 to 1965, playing 833 games, winning 759, drawing 46, and losing 28.

Bosses at Preston North End’s Deepdale Stadium have applied for a late night alcohol licence.

The licence is to allow the following Licensable Activity: To provide Sale of Alcohol – On & Off Site, Performance of Plays, Exhibition of Films, Performance of Live Music, Provision of Regulated Entertainment, Provision of Regulated Entertainment, Performances of Dance: Sunday to Thursday 10am to midnight, Friday and Saturday 10am to 1am; Late Night Refreshment Sunday to Thursday 11pm to midnight and Friday and Saturday 11pm to 1am.

New proposed opening hours include Sunday to Thursday 10am to 12.30am and Friday and Saturday 10am to 1.30am.

The application states in all cases: Outdoors activities will finish at midnight every day British Summer Time: Licensable activities extended by 1 hour On Bank Holiday Sundays including Easter - To be treated as Saturday night timings. New Years Eve - from the end of permitted hours on New Years Eve to start of permitted hours on New Years Day.

New Hall Lane delicatessen applies to sell alcohol

-Wisla Delicatessen Ltd at 143 New Hall Lane, Preston has applied to the city council to seel alcohol.

The licence is to allow the sale of alcohol Monday to Friday 8am to 10pm, Saturday 9am-10pm, Sunday 10am to 8pm

One Stops applies to city council to sell alcohol 24/7 through hatch

An application for a variation of a Premises Licence has been submitted to Preston City Council by Henley Retail CH Limited for One Stop, 1 Empire House, 19A Church Street, Preston.

The proposed application is to vary the provision of the sale of alcohol for OFF sale on Mondays to Sundays 00:00 until 24:00 (sales to be madevia a hatch / online between 23:00 until 06:00).

Any personwho wishes to make a representation in relation to this application must give notice in writing of their representation by 6th October 2025 stating the ground formaking said representation to: Premises Licensing, PrestonCity Council, Town Hall, Lancaster Road, Preston PR12RL.

The public register where applications are availableto be viewed by members of the public and can be accessed online by visiting www.preston.gov.uk.

Indian restaurant applies to extend alcohol licence

Preston's Mowgli branch has set its opening date. Image: mowglistreetfood on Instagram

Mowgli Street Food Limited based in Miller Arcade, Preston have applied to increase the opening hours of Mowgli restaurant.

Bosses want to increase the hours of opening and operation of the current licensable activity and the addition of late-night refreshment.

The hours of opening and operation of the premises will be from 10am until 12:30am hours Monday to Sunday.

Popeyes applies to sell alcohol

Queues of people at the new Popeyes Chicken Shop opens on Fishergate, Preston.

Notice is hereby given that PLK Chicken UK has applied to Preston City Council for a for a Premises Licence to permit Late Night refreshment daily from 11pm until 3am at Popeyes, 17 Fishergate, Preston

A register of licensing applications can beinspected at: www.preston.gov.uk or Preston CC,Town Hall, Lancaster Road, Preston PR1 2RL during office hours.

Any person wishing to submit representations to this application mustgive notice in writing to the licensing authority at the address shown above, giving in detail thegrounds of objection by 8 October 2025.

Preston City Council issue notice vary premises licence at the Flag Market

Preston City Council have applied for Variation of the Premises Licence in respect to Preston’s Flag Market.

The variation sought is to replace all conditions attached to the premises licence with a new set of conditions enclosed with the application.

The application can be viewed at the offices of theLicensing Authority at Preston City Council, TownHall, Lancaster Road, Preston, PR1 2RL duringnormal office hours or at www.preston.gov.uk.

Preston City Council give notice to expand licenseable area around city’s Harris Musuem

The Harris Museum and Art Gallery, Preston | PCC

Preston City Council hereby give notice that Ihave applied for Variation of the Premises Licence in respect of the Harris Museum.

The proposed variation is to expand the licensable area to cover the entire premises as per the red border on accompanying plans submitted with the application.

The variation also seeks to add the provision ofregulated entertainment and update the conditionsof licence to reflect this. The application can beviewed at the offices of the Licensing Authority atPreston City Council, Town Hall, Lancaster Road, Preston during normal office hoursor at www.preston.gov.uk.

Any interested party may make representations to the Council about the application. Such representations must be in writing and must b emade no later than 3rd October 2025.

American diner applies for late night alcohol licence

Adam Aslam has applied for a premises licence in respect of Shake Bee Preston in Friargate, Preston.

The licence is to allow for the provision of late-night refreshment from 11pm to2am (Sunday to Saturday).

