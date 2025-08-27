A new mother has claimed she was asked to leave an Indian restaurant after having one bite of her samosa because her child was crying for a “couple of minutes”.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The mum in question posted her experience on social media saying she had recently visited Buraq Indian in Kirkham with her newborn baby and was enjoying some snacks before being approached by management.

Buraq Indian restaurant in Kirkham | Google

The post read: “As a new mum. I love being treated like me and my child are a problem! Being asked to leave because my child was crying for a couple of minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If I had left him to cry, to eat my food, then I may have understood the judgemental and unwelcome treatment by multiple members of staff.

“However, he started to cry and both myself and partner both stood up from the table to try to sooth him by putting him in the carrier/wrap and I was going to take him into the outdoor area at the back.

“I managed to eat a poppadom and 1 bite of a samosa but was expected to pay the full amount of the food that was ordered - even tho, only the starters had arrived.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She added: “We even offered to pay for starters after being made to feel so unwelcome! A special thank you to the 'lovely' lady on the table behind.... who only made us feel even worse with her judgemental looks!”

Her post was met with mixed reviews with some saying this was uncalled for, while others said diners should not have to listen to a child crying while trying to enjoy a meal.

The family-run restaurant was founded in 2005. | S

However, manager of Buraq Indian Ali Buraq said they did not in fact ask the family to leave and had sent the couple a private message but that they had not heard back.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They said: “I noticed that you’re still responding to comments on Facebook, though. I wouldn’t have used any online platform to discuss this, but I believe there are always two sides to a story, and everyone deserves our side.

“I’d like to clear things up about what happened. You ordered the set meal and were seated at one of our booth tables.

“Your baby started crying, and our waiter, Sharz, asked if everything was alright and if it would help if you took the baby outside for some fresh air.

“It was quite hot in the restaurant at the time. I understand that you were taken aback by this, but I want to make it clear that at no time were you asked to leave the restaurant and I assure you that no waiter made any faces at your baby crying.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They added: “We all have children here, and we’re all in the same boat. As for the bill situation, you had your drinks, popadums, and starters, and the main course was ready.

“We did ask if you wanted it packed to be taken home. Having spoke to the head waiter about this he was totally unaware of the situation when you asked for the bill and that you made no comment of how unhappy you were of the treatment and service you had received, otherwise the manager would have been called to discuss the situation.

“The Buraq has been serving the local community for over 20 years now, and we’ve never been called a non-friendly restaurant. We take pride in providing a welcoming environment especially for families.

“I hope this clears things up for you. If you have any other concerns, please don’t hesitate to reach out. We’re here to help.”