All the planning applications submitted in Chorley last week including multiple new builds
In total, 11 planning applications were submitted across Chorley between Monday, August 18 and Friday, August 24.
The deadline for a decision on the following will generally be eight weeks on from their validation date.
Application 25/00771/FUL
Location: Plot 1 Old Withnell Stables, Trigg Lane, Heapey, Chorley PR6 9BZ
Validation date: Tuesday, August 19
Proposal: Technical details consent for the erection of 1no. self build dwelling pursuant to permission in principle 25/00224/PIP for the erection of 2no. dwellings
Application 25/00774/MNMA
Location: Land to the west side of Blackburn Road, Chorley
Validation date: Tuesday, August 19
Proposal: Minor non material amendment to planning permission 22/01243/FULMAJ (Detailed planning application for an employment development (comprising a range of buildings in Use Classes E(g), B2 and B8) to combine Block R and Block Q into a single block with associated changes to the layout and parking areas.
Application 25/00772/NOT
Location: Opposite The Firs, Wigan Lane, Chorley PR7 4BX
Validation date: Tuesday, August 19
Proposal: Notification of intention to install 1no. 13m high wooden pole for the provision of fixed line broadband electronic communications
Application 25/00717/FULMAJ
Location: Land at Barnes Wallis Way, Buckshaw Village
Validation date: Wednesday, August 20
Proposal: Erection of 10 one-bed bungalows and a two storey building comprising a specialist living facility of 10 one-bed apartments and a staff office.
Application 25/00776/FULHH
Location: 195 Town Lane, Whittle-le-Woods, Chorley PR6 8AG
Validation date: Wednesday, August 20
Proposal: Single storey side extension
Application 25/00765/FUL
Location: Cowling Business Park, Canal Side, Chorley
Validation date: Wednesday, August 20
Proposal: Erection of one office block building and one new industrial warehouse building, including storage and vehicle maintenance workshop.
Application 25/00759/DIS
Location: 20 Long Lane, Heath Charnock, Chorley PR6 9EN
Validation date: Wednesday, August 20
Proposal: Application to discharge planning condition nos. 7 (SAP assessment), 8 (SAP assessment confirmation) and 15 (contaminated land) of planning permission ref. 23/00839/FUL (Section 73 application to vary condition 10 (drainage) of planning permission 22/00644/FUL (Demolition of existing dwelling and garage and erection of a replacement dwelling) to allow foul and surface water to be managed via a combined sewer)
Application 25/00745/MNMA
Location: Stickledown, Parkside Drive, Whittle-le-Woods Chorley PR6 7PL
Validation date: Thursday, August 21
Proposal: Minor non-material amendment to planning permission ref: 25/00029/FULHH (Single storey side extension to form new garage, conversion of existing attached garage to habitable accommodation, installation of 6no. rooflights, reconfiguration of windows, rendering and cladding of property and new driveway to property frontage) involving the reduction in height of the approved garage, alteration to the roof of the existing garage that is to be converted to habitable accommodation to create a mono pitched roof, insertion of 2no. new windows to the northern elevation and 1no. new widow to the west elevation of the converted garage and relocation of the approved parking location
Application 25/00775/PIP
Location: Land Opposite Fishers Farm, Delph Lane, Charnock Richard, Chorley PR7 5ND
Validation date: Thursday, August 21
Proposal: Permission in principle application for the erection of up to 2no. dwellings
Application 25/00758/FULHH
Location: 18 Spring Meadow, Clayton-le-Woods. Leyland PR25 5UR
Validation date: Thursday, August 21
Proposal: Erection of 1.8m high fencing to enclose side garden area
Application 25/00728/DIS
Location: The Shippon, Windmill Lane, Brindle, Chorley PR6 8NX
Validation date: Friday, August 22
Proposal: Erection of single storey rear extension (following demolition of conservatory)
