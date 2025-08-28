Take a look below at all planning applications submitted to Chorley Borough Council last week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In total, 11 planning applications were submitted across Chorley between Monday, August 18 and Friday, August 24.

The deadline for a decision on the following will generally be eight weeks on from their validation date.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Application 25/00771/FUL

Location: Plot 1 Old Withnell Stables, Trigg Lane, Heapey, Chorley PR6 9BZ

Validation date: Tuesday, August 19

Proposal: Technical details consent for the erection of 1no. self build dwelling pursuant to permission in principle 25/00224/PIP for the erection of 2no. dwellings

Application 25/00774/MNMA

An employment development is getting built on this land off the A674 | Google Maps

Location: Land to the west side of Blackburn Road, Chorley

Validation date: Tuesday, August 19

Proposal: Minor non material amendment to planning permission 22/01243/FULMAJ (Detailed planning application for an employment development (comprising a range of buildings in Use Classes E(g), B2 and B8) to combine Block R and Block Q into a single block with associated changes to the layout and parking areas.

Application 25/00772/NOT

Location: Opposite The Firs, Wigan Lane, Chorley PR7 4BX

Validation date: Tuesday, August 19

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Proposal: Notification of intention to install 1no. 13m high wooden pole for the provision of fixed line broadband electronic communications

Application 25/00717/FULMAJ

11 new builds are planned for this land opposite the sops on Barnes Wallis Way. | Google Maps

Location: Land at Barnes Wallis Way, Buckshaw Village

Validation date: Wednesday, August 20

Proposal: Erection of 10 one-bed bungalows and a two storey building comprising a specialist living facility of 10 one-bed apartments and a staff office.

Application 25/00776/FULHH

Location: 195 Town Lane, Whittle-le-Woods, Chorley PR6 8AG

Validation date: Wednesday, August 20

Proposal: Single storey side extension

Application 25/00765/FUL

A new office block building and warehouse are planning for Cowling Business Park | Google Maps

Location: Cowling Business Park, Canal Side, Chorley

Validation date: Wednesday, August 20

Proposal: Erection of one office block building and one new industrial warehouse building, including storage and vehicle maintenance workshop.

Application 25/00759/DIS

Location: 20 Long Lane, Heath Charnock, Chorley PR6 9EN

Validation date: Wednesday, August 20

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Proposal: Application to discharge planning condition nos. 7 (SAP assessment), 8 (SAP assessment confirmation) and 15 (contaminated land) of planning permission ref. 23/00839/FUL (Section 73 application to vary condition 10 (drainage) of planning permission 22/00644/FUL (Demolition of existing dwelling and garage and erection of a replacement dwelling) to allow foul and surface water to be managed via a combined sewer)

Application 25/00745/MNMA

Location: Stickledown, Parkside Drive, Whittle-le-Woods Chorley PR6 7PL

Validation date: Thursday, August 21

Proposal: Minor non-material amendment to planning permission ref: 25/00029/FULHH (Single storey side extension to form new garage, conversion of existing attached garage to habitable accommodation, installation of 6no. rooflights, reconfiguration of windows, rendering and cladding of property and new driveway to property frontage) involving the reduction in height of the approved garage, alteration to the roof of the existing garage that is to be converted to habitable accommodation to create a mono pitched roof, insertion of 2no. new windows to the northern elevation and 1no. new widow to the west elevation of the converted garage and relocation of the approved parking location

Read More Lancashire job losses expected as EG Group prepare to leave Blackburn

Application 25/00775/PIP

Location: Land Opposite Fishers Farm, Delph Lane, Charnock Richard, Chorley PR7 5ND

Validation date: Thursday, August 21

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Proposal: Permission in principle application for the erection of up to 2no. dwellings

Application 25/00758/FULHH

Location: 18 Spring Meadow, Clayton-le-Woods. Leyland PR25 5UR

Validation date: Thursday, August 21

Proposal: Erection of 1.8m high fencing to enclose side garden area

Application 25/00728/DIS

An application has gone in for this property on Windmill Lane. | Google Maps

Location: The Shippon, Windmill Lane, Brindle, Chorley PR6 8NX

Validation date: Friday, August 22

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Proposal: Erection of single storey rear extension (following demolition of conservatory)

You can see the planning applications submitted in Chorley the week prior here.

The most recent Preston planning applications are also available here.