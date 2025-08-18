Take a look below at all planning applications submitted to Chorley Borough Council last week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In total, 10 planning applications were submitted across Chorley between Monday, August 11 and Friday, August 15.

The deadline for a decision on the following will generally be eight weeks on from their validation date.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Application 25/00747/DIS

Amendments to the proposed new Tesco in Chorley have been submitted. | Google Maps

Location: Tesco Express, Eaves Green Road, Chorley PR7 3PQ

Validation date: Monday, August 11

Proposal: Application to discharge planning condition no. 13 (construction of site access and off-site works) of planning permission ref. 24/01108/FUL (Erection of a neighbourhood convenience store)

Application 25/00749/FULHH

Location: Roscoe House, Bolton Road, Anderton, Chorley PR6 9HW

Validation date: Monday, August 11

Proposal: First floor side extension

Application 25/00612/FUL

Plans have been submitted to turn the house on the right into a health clinic. | Google Maps

Location: 306 The Green, Eccleston, Chorley PR7 5TP

Validation date: Monday, August 11

Proposal: Change of use of no. 306 The Green from a dwellinghouse (use class C3) to a health clinic (use class E)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Application 25/00688/FULHH

Location: Patterdale, Towngate, Eccleston, Chorley PR7 5QS

Validation date: Monday, August 11

Proposal: Two storey side extension

Read More 15 worst Lancashire secondary schools for GCSE English and maths results

Application 25/00744/FULHH

Location: 19 Sevenoaks, Chorley PR7 3NS

Validation date: Monday, August 11

Proposal: Single storey rear extension & elevational alterations to front (following demolition of existing conservatory)

Application 25/00696/FULHH

Location: 40 Wood Lane, Heskin, Chorley PR7 5NU

Validation date: Tuesday, August 12

Proposal: Section 73 application to vary condition 3 (approved plans) attached to planning permission ref: 22/01078/FULHH (Single storey rear extension) to increase the size of the extension and to make window alterations

Application 25/00739/PIP

Plans to build two new homes behind 9 Melrose Way, Chorley have been submitted. | Google Maps

Location: Land at rear of 9 Melrose Way, Chorley PR7 3EX

Validation date: Tuesday, August 12

Proposal: Permission in principle application for the erection of a pair of semi detached houses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Application 25/00738/CLPUD

Location: 307 Blackburn Road, Higher Wheelton, Chorley PR6 8HL

Validation date: Tuesday, August 12

Proposal: Application for a certificate of lawfulness for a proposed outbuilding

Application 25/00707/FUL

An application has been submitted to replace the house next door to Leyland Garden Centre with a new one. | Google Maps

Location: Auldene at 338 Southport Road, Ulnes Walton Leyland PR26 8LQ

Validation date: Wednesday, August 13

Proposal: Erection of a replacement, self build, detached, dwelling house with existing dwelling house demolished upon completion of new dwelling.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Application 25/00753/DIS

Location: J & P A Baldwin & Sons, Denham Springs Farm, Birchin Lan,e Brindle, Chorley PR6 8LY

Validation date: Wednesday, August 13

Proposal: Application to discharge condition 5 (biodiversity net gain) of planning permission ref: 25/00364/FUL (Formation of an earth banked slurry lagoon and erection of perimeter fence)