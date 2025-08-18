All the planning applications submitted in Chorley last week including changes to proposed Tesco

Aimee Seddon
By Aimee Seddon

Senior Reporter

Published 18th Aug 2025, 12:00 BST
Updated 19th Aug 2025, 06:00 BST
Take a look below at all planning applications submitted to Chorley Borough Council last week.

In total, 10 planning applications were submitted across Chorley between Monday, August 11 and Friday, August 15.

The deadline for a decision on the following will generally be eight weeks on from their validation date.

Application 25/00747/DIS

Amendments to the proposed new Tesco in Chorley have been submitted.placeholder image
Amendments to the proposed new Tesco in Chorley have been submitted. | Google Maps

Location: Tesco Express, Eaves Green Road, Chorley PR7 3PQ

Validation date: Monday, August 11

Proposal: Application to discharge planning condition no. 13 (construction of site access and off-site works) of planning permission ref. 24/01108/FUL (Erection of a neighbourhood convenience store)

Application 25/00749/FULHH

Location: Roscoe House, Bolton Road, Anderton, Chorley PR6 9HW

Validation date: Monday, August 11

Proposal: First floor side extension

Application 25/00612/FUL

Plans have been submitted to turn the house on the right into a health clinic.placeholder image
Plans have been submitted to turn the house on the right into a health clinic. | Google Maps

Location: 306 The Green, Eccleston, Chorley PR7 5TP

Validation date: Monday, August 11

Proposal: Change of use of no. 306 The Green from a dwellinghouse (use class C3) to a health clinic (use class E)

Application 25/00688/FULHH

Location: Patterdale, Towngate, Eccleston, Chorley PR7 5QS

Validation date: Monday, August 11

Proposal: Two storey side extension

Application 25/00744/FULHH

Location: 19 Sevenoaks, Chorley PR7 3NS

Validation date: Monday, August 11

Proposal: Single storey rear extension & elevational alterations to front (following demolition of existing conservatory)

Application 25/00696/FULHH

Location: 40 Wood Lane, Heskin, Chorley PR7 5NU

Validation date: Tuesday, August 12

Proposal: Section 73 application to vary condition 3 (approved plans) attached to planning permission ref: 22/01078/FULHH (Single storey rear extension) to increase the size of the extension and to make window alterations

Application 25/00739/PIP

Plans to build two new homes behind 9 Melrose Way, Chorley have been submitted.placeholder image
Plans to build two new homes behind 9 Melrose Way, Chorley have been submitted. | Google Maps

Location: Land at rear of 9 Melrose Way, Chorley PR7 3EX

Validation date: Tuesday, August 12

Proposal: Permission in principle application for the erection of a pair of semi detached houses.

Application 25/00738/CLPUD

Location: 307 Blackburn Road, Higher Wheelton, Chorley PR6 8HL

Validation date: Tuesday, August 12

Proposal: Application for a certificate of lawfulness for a proposed outbuilding

Application 25/00707/FUL

An application has been submitted to replace the house next door to Leyland Garden Centre with a new one.placeholder image
An application has been submitted to replace the house next door to Leyland Garden Centre with a new one. | Google Maps

Location: Auldene at 338 Southport Road, Ulnes Walton Leyland PR26 8LQ

Validation date: Wednesday, August 13

Proposal: Erection of a replacement, self build, detached, dwelling house with existing dwelling house demolished upon completion of new dwelling.

Application 25/00753/DIS

Location: J & P A Baldwin & Sons, Denham Springs Farm, Birchin Lan,e Brindle, Chorley PR6 8LY

Validation date: Wednesday, August 13

Proposal: Application to discharge condition 5 (biodiversity net gain) of planning permission ref: 25/00364/FUL (Formation of an earth banked slurry lagoon and erection of perimeter fence)

