All the planning applications submitted in Chorley last week including changes to proposed Tesco
In total, 10 planning applications were submitted across Chorley between Monday, August 11 and Friday, August 15.
The deadline for a decision on the following will generally be eight weeks on from their validation date.
Application 25/00747/DIS
Location: Tesco Express, Eaves Green Road, Chorley PR7 3PQ
Validation date: Monday, August 11
Proposal: Application to discharge planning condition no. 13 (construction of site access and off-site works) of planning permission ref. 24/01108/FUL (Erection of a neighbourhood convenience store)
Application 25/00749/FULHH
Location: Roscoe House, Bolton Road, Anderton, Chorley PR6 9HW
Validation date: Monday, August 11
Proposal: First floor side extension
Application 25/00612/FUL
Location: 306 The Green, Eccleston, Chorley PR7 5TP
Validation date: Monday, August 11
Proposal: Change of use of no. 306 The Green from a dwellinghouse (use class C3) to a health clinic (use class E)
Application 25/00688/FULHH
Location: Patterdale, Towngate, Eccleston, Chorley PR7 5QS
Validation date: Monday, August 11
Proposal: Two storey side extension
Application 25/00744/FULHH
Location: 19 Sevenoaks, Chorley PR7 3NS
Validation date: Monday, August 11
Proposal: Single storey rear extension & elevational alterations to front (following demolition of existing conservatory)
Application 25/00696/FULHH
Location: 40 Wood Lane, Heskin, Chorley PR7 5NU
Validation date: Tuesday, August 12
Proposal: Section 73 application to vary condition 3 (approved plans) attached to planning permission ref: 22/01078/FULHH (Single storey rear extension) to increase the size of the extension and to make window alterations
Application 25/00739/PIP
Location: Land at rear of 9 Melrose Way, Chorley PR7 3EX
Validation date: Tuesday, August 12
Proposal: Permission in principle application for the erection of a pair of semi detached houses.
Application 25/00738/CLPUD
Location: 307 Blackburn Road, Higher Wheelton, Chorley PR6 8HL
Validation date: Tuesday, August 12
Proposal: Application for a certificate of lawfulness for a proposed outbuilding
Application 25/00707/FUL
Location: Auldene at 338 Southport Road, Ulnes Walton Leyland PR26 8LQ
Validation date: Wednesday, August 13
Proposal: Erection of a replacement, self build, detached, dwelling house with existing dwelling house demolished upon completion of new dwelling.
Application 25/00753/DIS
Location: J & P A Baldwin & Sons, Denham Springs Farm, Birchin Lan,e Brindle, Chorley PR6 8LY
Validation date: Wednesday, August 13
Proposal: Application to discharge condition 5 (biodiversity net gain) of planning permission ref: 25/00364/FUL (Formation of an earth banked slurry lagoon and erection of perimeter fence)