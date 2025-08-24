All the planning applications submitted in Preston last week including changes to some iconic buildings
In total, 24 planning applications were submitted across Preston between Friday, August 18 and Friday, August 22.
The deadline for a decision on the following will be September 12.
Application 06/2025/0886
Description: Single-storey side and rear extension; pitched roof to garage, pitched slate roof to conservatory and garage conversion
Registration Date: 18/08/2025
Application 06/2025/0885
Description: Change of use of premises from offices (class E(c)(ii) to F1(a)(f) non-residential education, religious instruction/ training including installation of French doors to rear, adjacent decked area and ramp, 1.80m high Paladin fence and gate to play area at rear
Registration Date: 18/08/2025
Application 06/2025/0882
Description: First floor front extension and new roof over front entrance
Registration Date: 18/08/2025
Application 06/2025/0892
Description: Discharge of condition no.27 (Construction and Environmental Management Plan) attached to hybrid planning permission 06/2021/1414
Registration Date: 19/08/2025
Application 06/2025/0891
Description: Single storey rear extension
Registration Date: 19/08/2025
Application 06/2025/0812
Description: Single storey changing room and toilet block facility
Registration Date: 19/08/2025
Application 06/2025/0887
Description: Certificate of lawfulness for proposed use of dwelling (Class C3(a) as a children's home (Class C2) including conversion of existing garage into a habitable space
Registration Date: 19/08/2025
Application 06/2025/0838
Description: Proposed large detached garage
Registration Date: 19/08/2025
Application 06/2025/0894
Description: 1no. agricultural storage building
Registration Date: 19/08/2025
Application06/2025/0893
Description: Discharge of condition no.23 (Surface Water Sustainable Drainage Strategy) attached to hybrid planning permission 06/2021/1414
Registration Date: 19/08/2025
Application 06/2025/0883
Description: Two storey rear extension
Registration Date: 20/08/2025
Application 06/2025/0879
Description: 1no. agricultural storage building (silage)
Registration Date: 20/08/2025
Application 06/2025/0819
Description: Change of use of mosque to 2 bedroom residential apartment, with associated works and installation of replacement window (part retrospective)
Registration Date: 20/08/2025
Application 06/2025/0816
Description: Listed Building Consent for change of use of mosque to 2 bedroom residential apartment, with associated works and installation of replacement window (part retrospective)
Registration Date: 20/08/2025
Application 06/2025/0897
Description: Prior notification for conversion of 2no. adjoining buildings into 1no. dwelling
Registration Date: 20/08/2025
Application 06/2025/0896
Description: Fell to ground level and remove stump 1no. Common Oak tree (T4)
Registration Date: 20/08/2025
Application 06/2025/0890
Description: 3no. internally illuminated fascia signs, 1no. internally illuminated projecting sign, and 12no. non-illuminated vinyl signs
Registration Date: 21/08/2025
Application 06/2025/0889
Description: Replacement of existing AC equipment
Registration Date: 21/08/2025
Application 06/2025/0901
Description: Prune away from building to achieve 3m clearance 1no. Birch tree (T1) and prune away from building to achieve 2.5m clearance 1no. Birch tree (T2)
Registration Date: 21/08/2025
Application Number: 06/2025/0902
Description: Single storey rear extension and raising of roof height to existing single storey extension
Registration Date: 21/08/2025
Application 06/2025/0905
Description: Alterations to existing window opening to form fire exit door at rear of meeting room
Registration Date: 21/08/2025
Application 06/2025/0900
Description: Reserved matters application (namely layout, scale, appearance and landscaping), pursuant to outline planning permission 06/2021/1414 for residential development of 429no. dwellings (pursuant to 06/2024/0990 to seek variation of condition no.1 - approved plans)
Registration Date: 21/08/2025
Application 06/2025/0907
Description: Discharge of conditions 11 (Surface Water Sustainable Drainage Strategy for Units 1 and 2); 12 (Construction Surface Water Management Plan); 14 (Materials for Units 1 and 2) and 16 (Construction Environmental Management Plan associated with Units 1 and 2) attached to outline permission 06/2022/0745
Registration Date: 22/08/2025
Application 06/2025/0906
Description: Discharge of condition no.19 (Street Lighting) attached to planning permission 06/2023/0823
Registration Date: 22/08/2025
