All the planning applications submitted in Preston last week including changes to some iconic buildings | Google Maps

Take a look below at all planning applications submitted to Preston City Council last week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In total, 24 planning applications were submitted across Preston between Friday, August 18 and Friday, August 22.

The deadline for a decision on the following will be September 12.

Location: 15, Hawkhurst Avenue, Preston, PR2 9XR

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Description: Single-storey side and rear extension; pitched roof to garage, pitched slate roof to conservatory and garage conversion

Registration Date: 18/08/2025

The Lancashire Probation Services building on Garstang Road is set to become an education/religious training site. | Google Maps

Location: Lancashire Probation Services, 99-101, Garstang Road, Preston, PR1 1LD

Description: Change of use of premises from offices (class E(c)(ii) to F1(a)(f) non-residential education, religious instruction/ training including installation of French doors to rear, adjacent decked area and ramp, 1.80m high Paladin fence and gate to play area at rear

Registration Date: 18/08/2025

Location: 10, Vanguard Close, Preston, PR4 0QD

Description: First floor front extension and new roof over front entrance

Registration Date: 18/08/2025

Location: Land South of Bartle Lane, Preston, Pr4 0RU

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Description: Discharge of condition no.27 (Construction and Environmental Management Plan) attached to hybrid planning permission 06/2021/1414

Registration Date: 19/08/2025

Location: 34, Chester Road, Preston, PR1 5HR

Description: Single storey rear extension

Registration Date: 19/08/2025

Ashton Community Science College has submitted a planning application

Location: Ashton Community Science College, Aldwych Drive, Preston, PR2 1SL

Description: Single storey changing room and toilet block facility

Registration Date: 19/08/2025

Location: 30 Cottam Green, Preston, PR4 0AB

Description: Certificate of lawfulness for proposed use of dwelling (Class C3(a) as a children's home (Class C2) including conversion of existing garage into a habitable space

Registration Date: 19/08/2025

Location: 36, Chandlers Way, Preston, PR2 5DY

Description: Proposed large detached garage

Registration Date: 19/08/2025

Location: Land off Jane Lane, Preston, PR4 0HS

Description: 1no. agricultural storage building

Registration Date: 19/08/2025

Read More All the planning applications submitted in Chorley last week including changes to proposed Tesco

Location: Land South of Bartle Lane, Preston, PR4 0RU

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Description: Discharge of condition no.23 (Surface Water Sustainable Drainage Strategy) attached to hybrid planning permission 06/2021/1414

Registration Date: 19/08/2025

Location: 59, Harling Road, Preston, PR1 5YR

Description: Two storey rear extension

Registration Date: 20/08/2025

Location: Rigg Farm, Rigg Lane, Preston, PR3 2NL

Description: 1no. agricultural storage building (silage)

Registration Date: 20/08/2025

City Mosque Preston could become flats | Google Maps

Location: City Mosque Preston, North Road, Preston, PR1 1YQ

Description: Change of use of mosque to 2 bedroom residential apartment, with associated works and installation of replacement window (part retrospective)

Registration Date: 20/08/2025

Location: City Mosque Preston, North Road, Preston, PR1 1YQ

Description: Listed Building Consent for change of use of mosque to 2 bedroom residential apartment, with associated works and installation of replacement window (part retrospective)

Registration Date: 20/08/2025

Location: Green Lane Farm, Green Lane, Catforth, Preston, PR4 0HT

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Description: Prior notification for conversion of 2no. adjoining buildings into 1no. dwelling

Registration Date: 20/08/2025

Location: Plot 253, Tabley Green, adjacent William Young Way, Preston

Description: Fell to ground level and remove stump 1no. Common Oak tree (T4)

Registration Date: 20/08/2025

The HSBC on Fishergate has submitted two planning applications | Google Maps

Location: 49a, Fishergate, Preston, PR1 8BH

Description: 3no. internally illuminated fascia signs, 1no. internally illuminated projecting sign, and 12no. non-illuminated vinyl signs

Registration Date: 21/08/2025

Location: 49a, Fishergate, Preston, PR1 8BH

Description: Replacement of existing AC equipment

Registration Date: 21/08/2025

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Location: Forest Brook House, Victoria Road, Preston, PR2 8NH

Description: Prune away from building to achieve 3m clearance 1no. Birch tree (T1) and prune away from building to achieve 2.5m clearance 1no. Birch tree (T2)

Registration Date: 21/08/2025

Location: 854, Whittingham Lane, Broughton, Preston, PR3 2AX

Description: Single storey rear extension and raising of roof height to existing single storey extension

Registration Date: 21/08/2025

The Preston Quaker Meeting House has submitted a planning application | Google Maps

Location: 189, St Georges Road, Preston, PR1 6NQ

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Description: Alterations to existing window opening to form fire exit door at rear of meeting room

Registration Date: 21/08/2025

Location: Land South of Bartle Lane, Preston

Description: Reserved matters application (namely layout, scale, appearance and landscaping), pursuant to outline planning permission 06/2021/1414 for residential development of 429no. dwellings (pursuant to 06/2024/0990 to seek variation of condition no.1 - approved plans)

Registration Date: 21/08/2025

Location: Land at, Roman Road Farm, Longridge Road, Preston, PR2 5SB

Description: Discharge of conditions 11 (Surface Water Sustainable Drainage Strategy for Units 1 and 2); 12 (Construction Surface Water Management Plan); 14 (Materials for Units 1 and 2) and 16 (Construction Environmental Management Plan associated with Units 1 and 2) attached to outline permission 06/2022/0745

Registration Date: 22/08/2025

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Location: Land at, Roman Road Farm, Longridge Road, Preston, PR2 5SB

Description: Discharge of condition no.19 (Street Lighting) attached to planning permission 06/2023/0823

Registration Date: 22/08/2025

You can also see the planning applications submitted in Preston the week before (August 8-15) here.