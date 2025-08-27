Lancashire job losses expected as EG Group prepare to leave Blackburn

The EG Group will retain at least 300 staff in Blackburn – less than half the current 700 – despite moving its headquarters from the town to the USA, a senior councillor has said.

Blackburn with Darwen Council’s growth boss Cllr Quesir Mahmood made the prediction after the shock weekend announcement that the firm plans to relocate its central hub to Charlotte, North Carolina.

In a fiscal update, the group – founded 24 years ago by Blackburn’s billionaire brothers Mohsin and Zuber Issa – also revealed that EG Group would move the HQ of its UK operations from their home town down the A666 to Bolton.

The full text from EG Group reads: “The Group is currently developing its back-office functions to offer the strongest possible support to drive its next phase of growth. This includes the continued transition to a US-managed organisation with the Group’s headquarters to be located in Charlotte, North Carolina, where key finance, legal and other corporate personnel will be based. In parallel, the Group’s European Shared Service Centre will move to Bolton, Greater Manchester, retaining the company’s roots in the north-west of England while ensuring its office footprint reflects EG Group’s reduced presence in the UK and Europe.

Cllr Mahmood’s Conservative group counterpart Cllr Paul Marrow described the announcement as a ‘massive blow’ to the town and expressed fears that its Haslingden Road office could become a ‘white elephant’.

The two politicians were reacting to the announcement in EG Group’s second-quarter business update which raised fears about the future of its 700 staff in Blackburn and the future use of its £35million 130,000 square foot purpose-built offices with 36 meeting rooms which opened in 2020.

The EG Group's Head Office in Blackburn | Google Maps

Cllr Mahmood said: “We are sad to see some parts of the EG business leave the borough.

“While this represents a change for the company, our understanding is Blackburn will remain a key base for EG Group, with around 300 staff continuing to work from the borough.

“This is a significant and ongoing commitment to our borough and one we greatly value.

“For more than two decades, EG Group has grown from its Blackburn roots into a global success story.

“That journey is something we remain proud of, and we are pleased that the company continues to invest locally.

“Hundreds of highly skilled roles remain here in Blackburn.

“We will continue to work with EG Group, local partners, and wider investors to ensure Blackburn benefits from the opportunities created by the company’s legacy.

“While the company’s global focus is evolving, Blackburn remains firmly part of EG Group’s story, with 300 people still working here and contributing to our local economy.

“That is something positive we welcome.”

Cllr Marrow said: “This is a massive blow to Blackburn.

“EG group supports a lot of well-paid jobs in their headquarters offices.

“We need to find out how many will be affected.

“I am also saddened they are moving the UK head office to Bolton from Blackburn.

“We also need to ensure the current HQ office does not become a white elephant and we can only hope that it can be filled with other businesses and that Blackburn-based staff will be moved to the new offices.

“This is particularly sad because EG Group has been a flagship business headquartered in Blackburn for many years.”

4BwD growth spokesman Cllr Saj Ali said at the weekend the news was “a huge blow for the borough”.

Brothers Mohsin and Zuber grew the EG Group from a single petrol station in Bury into a multi-billion-pound business, owning thousands of forecourts across the UK, Europe, North America and Australia, while diversifying into groceries and food service outlets.

In 2020, they bought Asda for £6.8 billion alongside TDR Capital, but both brothers have since given up their roles with the supermarket chain.

Over the past 15 months, the two brothers have stepped down as EG Group co-chief executives while retaining seats on the board.

Zuber is now focused on his EG On The Move business, which bought the group’s UK forecourt business for £228 million in January.

It remains based at the Haslingden Road head office.

Mohsin meanwhile retains a substantial minority shareholding and remains on the board as a non-executive director.