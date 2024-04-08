Watch more of our videos on Shots!

As demolition gets under way at the former Foxton Centre at Knowsley Street in Preston, the youth community centre has launched a memories appeal.

To celebrate the old centre’s impact, Foxton has launched a memory appeal for photos and memories of the old facility which will be featured at the new site.

Members of the Foxton community with the new centre development team.

The previous youth centre had been operating continuously since 1969, when the charity was launched by Brian Foxton.

Foxton has helped thousands of young people from in and around Preston during this time.

The demolition is to make way for a new £2.4m state-of-the-art facility which is set to open later this year.

A Studio John Bridge CGI image of what the new centre will look like.

Works began on the Knowsley Street site in Avenham on March 26.

Following demolition, construction will begin to create a dedicated two-storey youth services facility which will allow Foxton to offer a wider range of youth and community services including hosting multiple activity sessions at the same time.

Jeff Marsh, CEO, Foxton, said: “We’re really excited that our youth and community centre, our original home in Preston, is going to be redeveloped and we want to celebrate the building and the people who have been part of its story.

“There are people from across Preston who have attended our clubs, volunteered or even got married at the centre. We really want to hear those stories and see the photos people have.”

He added: “The Memory Appeal is about reminding us of Foxton’s impact on the people of Preston over the past 50 years.

“Once the new centre has been built, it will need a host of new furniture and fittings including seating for the new café and other areas, appliances for the kitchen and equipment for a range of activities for young people and we will require support from the local community for this.

“We would urge people who wish to support a local Preston charity to donate or get in touch with us to discuss how they could help us make the new centre the very best it can be for young people from in and around Preston.”

The development of the new centre is being funded by the Department for Culture, Media and Sport’s Youth Investment Fund.

It has been designed by Preston-based architect Studio John Bridge and the construction of the new building will be led by Tyson Construction.

The bid for the funds was secured by Foxton with the help of the organisation’s youth forum.

Following the demolition works, construction is set to begin on site on April 15 and is expected to be completed by January 2025.

Rhiannon from Foxton’s youth forum added: “The old centre was full of brilliant memories but it was outdated and in need of repair.

“Foxton is a safe space for a lot of people in the community and without it there would be nowhere for people to go to meet friends and make new friends.