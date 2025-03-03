The brand continued to evolve, launching superstores in the 1970s, and diversifying into non-food products, banking, and even mobile networks. Today, Tesco holds a prominent place in British society as the UK’s largest supermarket chain, with over 4,000 stores and a significant share of the grocery market.

It has become a household name, serving diverse communities with various store formats, from Express convenience stores to Tesco Extra hypermarkets. Tesco’s online shopping and delivery services are widely used, especially since the pandemic. The brand is associated with affordability and accessibility, making it a staple for British families.

With that in mind, we decided to put together a list of all the Tesco stores in Preston, South Ribble, and Chorley ranked on their Google reviews...

Also, be sure not to miss…

1 . Tesco Express | Moor Ln, Preston PR1 7DR | 4.3 stars (17 reviews) Google Photo Sales

2 . Tesco Express | Preston Rd, Leyland PR25 4NT | 4.3 stars (4 reviews) Google Photo Sales

3 . Tesco Express | Blackpool Rd, Lea, Preston PR2 1XJ | 4.1 stars (42 reviews) Google Photo Sales