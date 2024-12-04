With a new study having recently revealed that Lancaster is the most expensive place to dine out in the country, the average cost of a three-course meal in the North West city was shown to surpass even the amount diners would expect to shell out in London.

The data, gathered from Numbeo and analysed in order to identify the most affordable and expensive places to dine out in the UK, revealed that the average cost for a three-course meal for two at a mid-range restaurant in the UK is £65.

This figure was reached by collating the prices of a mid-range three-course meal for two in cities and towns across the UK in November 2024 before comparing this with average local wages (after tax), showing how much of your monthly salary would need to be spent to afford a meal (excluding drinks, sides, and service charges).

Here are the most expensive places to eat out:

Lancaster, Lancashire - £90

City of London, Greater London - £85

Romford, Greater London - £80

Ipswich, Suffolk - £90

Kirkwall, Orkney - £80

Great Yarmouth, Norfolk - £78.50

Norwich, Norfolk - £78.50

Edinburgh, Lothian - £75

Cheltenham, Gloucestershire - £75

Uxbridge, Greater London - £70

With that in mind, we also decided to put together a list of the best and top-rated Lancaster restaurants based on TripAdvisor reviews...