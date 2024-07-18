Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An adorable blind puppy who arrived at the RSPCA in an emaciated and frightened state is looking for her special home.

Eight-month-old Staffie cross Talia was rescued by the RSPCA in May from an address in Lancashire due to welfare concerns and she was signed over into RSPCA care by her previous owner.

Talia arrived at the RSPCA’s Southport, Ormskirk & District Branch in Southport, Merseyside, emaciated, frightened and confused. What made it worse for the terrified pup, was her blindness.

Lily Dickinson, from the branch, said: “Talia was incredibly skinny and really frightened when she arrived with us in May.

“I can’t imagine how confused she must have been, especially as she couldn’t see who we were, where she was, and didn’t understand that she was safe.

“The kennels would have been so overwhelming for her so one of our staff members took Talia home and we launched an appeal to find her a foster home while she recovered and while we searched for the right forever home for her.”

The team was thrilled when Jess and Lauren, from Southport, came forward to offer Talia a foster home. Their one-year-old cocker spaniel, Milo, has been a great role model and companion for the scared pup.

Lily added: “Milo has really helped Talia gain confidence and we all call him ‘Nurse Milo’ for the support he gives her. Talia searches him out for comfort and even to play, and he’ll guide her through games. It’s adorable to see.

“Talia is very active and playful, but she also loves to relax and enjoy a long snooze on the sofa.

“She relies so much on Milo and loves having him by her side so we’d really like to find her a forever home with another dog who can help her with everyday life.”

Talia is looking for a home, ideally, without cats and with older children. She enjoys going for walks on the lead and her fosterers have been helping with her recall but any new adopters will need to be extra cautious when out and about with her as it’s easy for her to get lost and disorientated.

Talia needs a calm, patient home with owners who can give her reassurance and accommodate her special needs. She struggles being left alone so ideally she’ll go to a home with someone around for most of the time.

Lily added: “Talia is such a kind, sweet soul and has really blossomed with her foster family. She’s goofy and fun-loving, and will make such a wonderful addition.

“We understand that taking on any dog is a huge responsibility and taking on one with special needs is a big decision, but this beautiful girl really does deserve a happy ever after.”

To find out more about Talia, contact the RSPCA Southport team by emailing [email protected].