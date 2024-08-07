With fears of a protest happening today, this shopping centre will shut early to avoid any violent scenes.

An Accrington shopping centre has closed its doors early today due to fears of a far-right protest happening in the town.

Accrington Arndale released a statement on Facebook yesterday which said: "We have been made aware of a far right protest scheduled to take place tomorrow (Wednesday August 7).

“In light of recent severe attacks in multiple cities, we have decided to close early tomorrow at 3pm.”

A local mosque has also urged members of its community "not to engage with or counter-march against" the planned demonstration.

In a Facebook post, Raza Jamia Masjid said: "URGENT ANNOUNCEMENT. Raza Jamia Masjid issues an urgent announcement in response to reports of a planned far-right protest in Accrington on Wednesday, August 7, 2024, at 5pm.

“We strongly advise the Masjid members and the Muslim community not to engage with or counter-march against the planned far-right demonstration.

"For decades, we have lived peacefully with our neighbours in Accrington. Engaging with or attending the far-right march could lead to civil unrest and violence, as seen in other parts of the country and will be counter-productive.

"We call on the Muslim community to demonstrate unity by peacefully attending the Masjid on the day of the march and allow the police to monitor and manage the protestors as they deem appropriate."

These warnings come after police have said they are prepared for more demonstrations around the county tonight with reports of around 30 possible gatherings taking place.

Violent scenes have played out across the country since the initial disturbances in Southport last Tuesday.

More than 20 people were arrested in Blackpool on Saturday with others being detained following incidents in Blackburn and Preston.

In response to these violent scenes, Lancashire Police issued a statement where ACC Phil Davies said: “We know the past few days and weeks have left some people in our communities feeling concerned and vulnerable. We know others are worried about further protests and disruption.

“We will not stand by if disorder begins, or vandalism takes place. Arrests will be made either immediately or retrospectively.

“To those seeking to commit these offences, let this be a message to you: we will identify you, we will find you, and we will bring you to justice.”

